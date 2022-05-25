Judge could decide on Gruden civil suit — WATCH LIVE

Jon Gruden resigned as Raiders coach in October after racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ emails he wrote were publicized.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas judge could decide Wednesday whether former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL should be dismissed.

Gruden resigned as coach in October after racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ emails he wrote were publicized by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. He then sued the league and Roger Goodell, the NFL’s commissioner, claiming the NFL leaked the emails in an attempt to ruin his career and reputation.

In court documents filed in January, Goodell and the NFL argued that Gruden is deflecting blame from himself for the ramifications he faced after the emails were made public.

The league has denied it was responsible for the emails becoming public and has contended it would have fired Gruden had he not stepped down.

The NFL’s lawyers wrote in the documents that the league has “an existing right to cancel Gruden’s contract and that they — along with society at large — have an unequivocal interest in rooting racism, sexism and homophobia out of professional football.”

Gruden disputed the statement in court documents filed in March, and accused the NFL of appearing “quite foolish” in light of a February lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, which alleged racism in the NFL’s hiring practices.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.