Judge could decide on Telles’ public administrator job — LIVE HEARING

Public Administrator Robert Telles appears during a hearing in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Clark County district attorney’s office is seeking to remove Telles from office. He is accused of killing Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. The hearing was continued at the request of Telles' defense attorney Travis Shetler. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A District Court judge could rule Wednesday whether Robert Telles can keep his job as a Clark County public administrator despite being jailed on a murder charge in connection to the slaying of veteran Review-Journal journalist Jeff German.

The morning hearing, originally set to take place a week ago, was pushed back after Telles’ defense requested time to file a response to the county’s motion because he expects the losing side to appeal, attorney Travis Shetler said.

Last month, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson “set the process in motion” to remove Telles from office, claiming that he was “neglectful in his duties.”

If he’s removed, the county commission would vote to appoint his replacement until the new public administrator — to be elected in the Nov. 8 general election — takes over the office in January.

Telles has been jailed without bail on a murder charge since Sept. 7, five days after German was stabbed outside his own house, and found dead the next day.

Telles, a lame-duck official who lost his June Democratic primary, has remained in the position, which pays about $120,000 a year.

Las Vegas police and prosecutors have said Telles was “lying in wait” when he allegedly attacked German, who had written stories critical of Telles’ handling of the office.

Current and former employees who had reached out to German told him of turmoil, favoritism and bullying from Telles and a subordinate.

It is believed that the stories contributed to Telles’ ouster by voters after he finished third in a three-way race for the Democratic nomination.

Before German was killed, Telles had publicly lashed out against the reporter on the internet. The Metropolitan Police Department alleges that on Sept. 2, Telles dressed as a day laborer, went to German’s neighborhood, where the crime took place.

Police said they found Telles’ DNA on the reporter’s body, and recovered bloodied cut-up shoes, and a ripped hat, similar to those that the suspect was caught wearing on surveillance footage.

