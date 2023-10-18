80°F
Courts

Judge delays murder trial in death of Review-Journal reporter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 7:42 am
 
Updated October 18, 2023 - 9:58 am
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing investigative ...
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing investigative reporter Jeff German, arrives for a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on July 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Jeff German (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Jeff German (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas judge has rescheduled the trial for a former public official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator, is accused of fatally stabbing German in September 2022 over articles German had written about his conduct as an elected official. District Judge Michelle Leavitt granted Telles’ request to delay his trial on Wednesday, rescheduling it for March 18.

Telles, who is representing himself, faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older.

He requested the trial delay in part because of information that has not been released from German’s personal devices, which were seized by police after his killing.

Leavitt had approved a protocol for the devices to be searched by two Metropolitan Police Department detectives and the two prosecutors on the case, but the Nevada Supreme Court rejected the plan in a ruling released this month.

The justices ruled that the state’s shield law, which protects journalists from forcibly disclosing sources, continues to apply after a reporter’s death. The case was remanded back to District Court, and the justices called on the lower court to implement the Review-Journal’s plan to have the devices searched by a “taint team” composed of former U.S. Magistrate Judge Peggy Leen and former Clark County District Attorney David Roger.

Leavitt scheduled another hearing in the case for Thursday morning for attorneys to discuss discovery issues and evidence that Telles said he has yet to receive from prosecutors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

