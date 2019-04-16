Judge denies bail for ex-NFL player, girlfriend in child’s death

Ex-NFL player Cierre Wood, who stands accused of murder and child abuse with girlfriend Amy Taylor, appears in court on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Amy Taylor, left, who stands accused of murder and child abuse with ex-NFL player Cierre Wood, listens to the injuries reported by the coroner in the death of her daughter, La’Rayah, in court on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Danaun Davis shows a picture of his daughter La'Rayah, 5, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The mother of Davis' daughter, Amy Taylor, and her boyfriend, ex-NFL player Cierre Wood, were jailed on murder and child abuse charges in the death of La'Rayah. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cierre Wood (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Amy Taylor (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A judge on Tuesday denied bail for a former NFL player and his girlfriend charged in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors had asked that bail be set at $1 million for Cierre Wood, 28, and Amy Taylor, 25, but Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson ordered them held without bail.

Wood told police that he made the girl, La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis, do sit-ups and run laps in an apartment, according to a police report.

La’Rayah died at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center of multiple blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said. She suffered a lacerated liver, along with contusions to her diaphragm and lungs, as well as visible injuries from her forehead to her mid thighs, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Jobe.

The judge said she had reviewed photos of the injuries, and “once you see them, you can’t unsee them.”

Taylor’s attorney, Sarah Hawkins, had requested a $50,000 bail, which the prosecutor called “a paltry sum.”

Wood told police that he forced the girl to perform sit-ups on April 9 after she refused to learn her letters and numbers. He said she fell backward and hit her head on the carpet during one of the sit-ups. She became unresponsive, and Wood called 911 call about 7:30 p.m. from an apartment complex at 9599 W. Charleston Blvd., police said.

Taylor told police that her daughter was stubborn and defiant, and that she had sat on La’Rayah’s chest about a week before her death because of misbehavior, the report said. She told police she used her hand or a belt to spank the child.

The morning of April 9, Taylor told police, La’Rayah bit her. She spanked La’Rayah on her buttocks three times and made her stand in the corner once they got home, she told police.

Both Wood and Taylor denied abusing La’Rayah and attributed bruising on her body to a fall she had at the park a few days prior, the report said. Wood told police he preferred exercise to spanking because La’Rayah was not his daughter.

