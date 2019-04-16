Judge denies bail for ex-NFL player, girlfriend in child’s death — VIDEO

Ex-NFL player Cierre Wood, who stands accused of murder and child abuse with girlfriend Amy Taylor, appears in court on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A judge on Tuesday denied bail for a former NFL player and his girlfriend charged in the death last week of her 5-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors had asked that bail be set at $1 million for Cierre Wood, 28, and Amy Taylor, 25, but Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson ordered them held without bail.

Wood told police that he made the girl, La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis, do sit-ups and run laps in an apartment as punishment, according to an arrest report. He chose that method because he was trying to get her “on the right path due to her being ‘chunky,’” he told detectives.

The day the girl died, La’Rayah bit her mother, Taylor told police. Taylor spanked her three times, then made her stand in a corner.

When Wood got home that afternoon, Taylor went to the store. That’s when La’Rayah refused to learn her letters and numbers, Wood told police, so he forced the girl to do sit-ups.

During one of the sit-ups, Wood said she fell backward and hit her head on the carpet. She became unresponsive, and Wood called 911 call about 7:30 p.m. from an apartment complex at 9599 W. Charleston Blvd., police said.

La’Rayah died at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center after suffering multiple blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

She suffered a lacerated liver, along with contusions to her diaphragm and lungs, the judge and Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Jobe said Tuesday. La’Rayah also had visible injuries from her forehead to her thighs.

The judge had reviewed photos of La’Rayah’s injuries.

“Once you see them, you can’t unsee them,” she said.

Taylor’s attorney, Sarah Hawkins, requested a $50,000 bail. The prosecutor called it “a paltry sum.”

Hawkins said Taylor, who cried during the hearing, has lived in Las Vegas for two years, working as a certified nursing assistant.

“She moved here to escape a domestic violence relationship,” Hawkins said.

Wood’s attorney, Thomas Ericsson, did not ask the judge to reduce his bail.

Taylor told police that her daughter was stubborn and defiant, and that she had sat on La’Rayah’s chest about a week before her death because of misbehavior, the report said.

Both Wood and Taylor denied abusing La’Rayah and attributed bruising on her body to a fall she had at the park a few days prior, the report said.

Taylor told police she had used her hand or a belt to spank the child. Wood told police he preferred exercise to spanking because La’Rayah was not his daughter.

