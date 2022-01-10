Judge denies bail for suspects in 2 New Year’s Eve killings

“There is no question that these two defendants are a danger to the community,” Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia said.

Jesani Carter, left, and Jordan Ruby (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

In this Jan. 3, 2022, file photo, Jesani Carter, 20, talks to a reporter in the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The suspects in two killings during attempted robberies on New Year’s Eve have been linked to three other armed robberies in Las Vegas during the same time period.

On Monday, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia denied bail for Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20.

“There is no question that these two defendants are a danger to the community. They admittedly came to town on the busiest weekend of the year to terrorize the community, to terrorize tourists,” Letizia said before making her decision.

They will remain at the Clark County Detention Center on 13 counts, including murder, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to Justice Court records, which show that 10 of the counts were filed Monday.

During the bail hearing, a trio of Metropolitan Police Department detectives described the suspects’ alleged M.O. One detective also testified about a recorded phone conversation Ruby had with a woman while at the jail.

The detective said Ruby told the woman that he had come to Las Vegas to rob people on the holiday, but that he was only the getaway driver, not the shooter.

“I wanted to make some money,” the detective quoted him as saying. “I just did it the dumb way.”

Carter, a California resident, denied his involvement in the robberies during a jailhouse interview last week with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Narrating surveillance footage, detectives testified that two men in a silver BMW would drive up to parking structures. Once they spotted a victim, one would get out of the car, threaten that person with a gun and take their belongings. Four of the crimes were caught on video.

The first of five robberies was reported at the Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip the day before the killings, police said.

After 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi of Hawaii was killed on New Year’s Eve at the Fashion Show mall parking garage on the Strip, the suspects targeted an employee at the Sahara Las Vegas. A gunshot rang out, but the man was uninjured, police said.

The car then was spotted at Palace Station, where a woman was robbed at gunpoint in the garage, police said. A short time later, gunfire erupted on the floor below.

Hyo Sup Um, 60, died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the back, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His shooting was not caught on video.

The suspects were arrested the following day in a Strip casino.

