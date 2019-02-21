Judge denies Bunkerville figure’s interview with Roger Stone

Pete Santilli, a defendant charged in the Bunkerville standoff, addresses the media outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A federal judge has barred a conservative internet talk show host and figure in the 2014 Bunkerville standoff from interviewing President Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone while Stone is under federal indictment.

Pete Santilli made the request this month while he is under supervised release on a conviction of conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro referred to a probation office report that recommended denying the interaction between Santilli and Stone, who was arrested last month in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Stone is accused of lying to lawmakers, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional investigation.

Navarro also pointed out that a judge in Stone’s case already issued a gag order.

“Denial of defendant’s motion ensures that defendant does not become entangled in Mr. Stone’s matter,” Navarro wrote in an order issued Tuesday, “and that defendant is in the best position to succeed during his term of supervised release.”

Santilli, an Ohio man who has interviewed Stone in the past, had been jailed for nearly two years in connection with the Bunkerville standoff.

Prosecutors had alleged that Santilli used his talk show to recruit armed militia members to Cliven Bundy’s ranch during the standoff. Santilli argued he was a journalist covering the armed confrontation.

Of Navarro’s denial, Santilli’s attorney, Chris Rasmussen, said: “Santilli respects the decision but is disappointed in not getting to interview a national news figure.”

