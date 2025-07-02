Judge denies Tupac shooting suspect’s request for new battery trial

Duane Davis’ attorney said a juror spoke to other jurors about inmates fighting, but jurors denied talking about the case.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in Clark County District Court for a trial readiness status check at the Regional Justice Center on June 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis was indicted on murder charges for his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun/Pool)

A judge on Wednesday denied a new trial request made by Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with a jailhouse battery case that occurred as Davis was awaiting trial for allegedly organizing the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis, 62, was found guilty of counts of battery by a prison and challenging someone to a fight following a December altercation with another inmate. In a separate case, he awaits trial on allegations he orchestrated hip hop star Shakur’s slaying in 1996 near the Strip as payback for a fight involving Shakur and his nephew.

Defense attorney Carl Arnold alleged after the trial that a juror named Stephen Berkley was overheard talking to other jurors during a break “about inmates fighting and how the little guy has to work harder to preserve his reputation.”

Those comments violated court instructions, said Arnold, who argued Davis should receive a new trial.

Berkley previously denied speaking about Davis’ case, but said he was referring to his own experience in jail.

District Judge Nadia Krall said disinterested jurors denied hearing the comment and that Berkley denied making the statement in his testimony to the court.

The witnesses who claimed to have heard Berkley’s comment — a filmmaker and Davis’ son — had “a relationship and a bias and a motive to testify in a certain way, whether subconsciously or not,” the judge said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

