Judge expected to set bail for teens accused of fatal Rancho High beating

Prosecutors are seeking a $250,000 bail and electronic monitoring for three of the four teenagers being tried as adults.

The four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, from left, Dontral Beaver, 16, Treavion Randolph, 16, Damien Hernandez, 17, and Gianna Robinson, 17, appear at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, from left, Dontral Beaver, 16, Treavion Randolph, 16, Damien Hernandez, 17, and Gianna Robinson, 17, leave the courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Defense attorney Gabriel Grasso, left, speaks to his client Dontral Beaver, 16, right, one of the four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Defense attorney Daniel Martinez, left, speaks to his client Treavion Randolph, 16, right, one of the four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Damien Hernandez, 17, one of the four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gianna Robinson, 17, one of the four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dontral Beaver, 16, one of the four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dontral Beaver, 16, one of the four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, leaves the courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Damien Hernandez, 17, center, and Gianna Robinson, 17, two of the four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, leave the courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Treavion Randolph, 16, from left, and Damien Hernandez, 17, center, and Gianna Robinson, 17, right, three of the teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, appear at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Karen Connolly, defense attorney for Damien Hernandez, 17, one of the four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, addresses the court at a hearing for her client at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dontral Beaver, 16, one of the four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood addresses defense attorneys for the four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Las Vegas judge is expected to set bail in the coming days for three teens charged with murder in the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student.

Court-appointed attorneys for Gianni Robinson, 17, Damien Hernandez, 17, and Treavion Randolph, 16, spent nearly 45 minutes on Thursday arguing for release conditions for their clients, while prosecutors asked for a $250,000 bail and electronic monitoring. Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood said she intended to issue a written order with her ruling.

Robinson, Hernandez, Randolph and 16-year-old Dontral Beaver are facing charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection with the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis.

Beaver’s attorney, Gabriel Grasso, did not present a bail argument during Thursday’s hearing, and said he was waiting to review more discovery in the case.

Lewis was attacked by a group of up to 10 teenagers on Nov. 1 near Rancho High School’s campus. The fatal beating was captured on a video that a top police official called “void of humanity.” It showed the teenagers stomping, kicking and punching Lewis until he fell unconscious. Lewis died of his injuries six days later.

Defense attorneys argued on Thursday that Lewis instigated the fight by pushing Robinson and then punching a younger teenager. Prosecutors said they did not dispute that Lewis instigated the fight, but they argued that the group of teens who attacked him did not act in self-defense.

The judge said she has reviewed multiple videos and photos of the fight.

“I would agree that I don’t think what I saw in the video constituted self-defense,” Wood said, adding that she wants to consider the individual actions of each of the teenagers before issuing bail.

A total of nine teenagers have been arrested in connection with Lewis’ death, but cases for five of the defendants remain in the juvenile court system. The cases of Robinson, Hernandez, Randolph and Beaver were automatically sent to the adult court system because of their ages, while the other five juveniles are expected to face certification hearings, at which a judge determines if they will be tried as adults.

Police have said the video shows Lewis taking off clothing to prepare for the fight. Prosecutors said Thursday that the fight is believed to be over a marijuana vape pen taken from one of Lewis’ friends.

In court documents filed this month, defense attorneys wrote that it was not their clients who were responsible for Lewis’ fatal injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.