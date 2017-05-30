Judge finds Bishop Gorman coach not guilty of domestic violence

Kenny Sanchez, Bishop Gorman's head football coach charged with domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kenny Sanchez, Bishop Gorman's head football coach, left, hugs his brother Tony Sanchez, UNLV head coach, after being found not guilty of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Brooke Stewart, ex-girlfriend of Kenny Sanchez, Bishop Gorman's head football coach charged with domestic violence, takes the witness stand at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kenny Sanchez, left, Bishop Gorman's head football coach charged with domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, and his attorney Ross Goodman listen as the judge announces the not guilty verdict in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kenny Sanchez, Bishop Gorman's head football coach charged with domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, takes the witness stand at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kenny Sanchez reaches his hand for Biaggio Walsh (7) after his touchdown against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Kenny Sanchez, Bishop Gorman's head football coach, left, prepares to hug his brother Tony Sanchez, UNLV head coach, after being found not guilty of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kenny Sanchez, the head coach of Bishop Gorman High School’s state champion football team, was found not guilty of domestic violence on Tuesday.

After a short bench trial, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini said she believed Sanchez was falsely accused by his former fiance, Brooke Stewart, who testified that she fabricated a story of abuse.

Defense attorney Ross Goodman had argued that there was no evidence of Stewart being attacked during a dispute on Christmas Day at Stewart’s home..

“There’s no victim in this case, except for Mr. Sanchez,” he said.

The judge pointed to police photos of Stewart taken after she called 911, saying Sanchez punched her in the face, threw her to the ground and pulled her hair extensions out. She later recanted the allegations.

“I don’t see any evidence whatsoever of a punch in the face, not even a slap,” Chelini said. “This, in my opinion, goes right to hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. She was pissed and she made you pay.”

The judge said she was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt what happened.

“You didn’t get away with it just because you happen to coach a good football team,” Chelini said. “Because I couldn’t care less about the football team you coach. I want you to know that.”

Sanchez, who remains suspended from his job at the high school, has been the head coach for two years.

Bishop Gorman President John Kilduff and Director of Athletics Sally Nieman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the outcome of the case.

Review-Journal staff writer Damon Seiters contributed to this story. Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.