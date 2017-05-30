Judge finds Bishop Gorman coach not guilty of domestic violence

Kenny Sanchez, the head coach of Bishop Gorman High School’s state champion football team, was found not guilty of domestic violence on Tuesday.
After a short bench trial, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini said she believed Sanchez was falsely accused by his former fiance, Brooke Stewart, who testified that she fabricated a story of abuse.
Defense attorney Ross Goodman had argued that there was no evidence of Stewart being attacked during a dispute on Christmas Day at Stewart’s home..
“There’s no victim in this case, except for Mr. Sanchez,” he said.
The judge pointed to police photos of Stewart taken after she called 911, saying Sanchez punched her in the face, threw her to the ground and pulled her hair extensions out. She later recanted the allegations.
“I don’t see any evidence whatsoever of a punch in the face, not even a slap,” Chelini said. “This, in my opinion, goes right to hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. She was pissed and she made you pay.”
The judge said she was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt what happened.
“You didn’t get away with it just because you happen to coach a good football team,” Chelini said. “Because I couldn’t care less about the football team you coach. I want you to know that.”
Sanchez, who remains suspended from his job at the high school, has been the head coach for two years.
Bishop Gorman President John Kilduff and Director of Athletics Sally Nieman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the outcome of the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Review-Journal staff writer Damon Seiters contributed to this story. Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.
