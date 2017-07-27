Judge grants convicted killer his wish, orders execution

A judge on Thursday ordered the execution of Scott Dozier, a convicted killer who has been on death row since 2007.

Two-time killer Scott Dozier stands for a hearing about his death sentence at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Dozier was advised by his attorney and others to seek an appellate trial, but wished to be put to death. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The execution warrant signed by Eighth District Judge Jennifer Togliatti orders Dozier’s execution to occur the week of Oct. 18.

The ruling marked a legal victory for Dozier, who had asked the state to kill him and agreed to waive his post-conviction rights to an appeal.

Before signing the warrant, Togliatti asked Dozier if he was sure this was what he wanted.

“I am, yes, 100 percent sure,” Dozier said.

Nevada Department of Corrections officials have said they can carry out a fatal injection, despite previous reports of futile efforts to obtain the drug cocktail for lethal injection. But they said they needed the judge’s order to start the process.

Dozier was sentenced to die in December 2007 after a four-week trial for the murder and mutilation of an Arizona man in a Strip hotel.

A Clark County jury convicted him of killing 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller at the now-closed La Concha Motel and robbing him of $12,000 that Miller had brought from Phoenix to Las Vegas to purchase materials to make methamphetamine.

Miller’s torso, cut into two pieces, was found in April 2002 in a suitcase in a trash bin at an apartment complex. His head, lower arms and lower legs never were recovered.

In 2005, Dozier was convicted in Arizona of second-degree murder and given a 22-year prison sentence. In that case, prosecutors said he shot and killed a 27-year-old man, stuffed his body into a plastic container and dumped it in the desert near Phoenix.

