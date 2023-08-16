Judge grants delay in prosecution of Lake Mead boat crash suspect

A Henderson man, who appeared in court Wednesday, is accused of causing a boat crash at Lake Mead that left two people dead.

Paul Robinson, who was arrested on charges of operating a vessel while under the influence in a deadly boat crash on Lake Mead, hides from news photographers while waiting to appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Prosecutors are delaying filing formal charges against a man accused of causing a fatal boat crash that killed two people at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“Your honor, we’re going to need significant further investigation in this case before reaching a filing decision,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said during a court hearing Wednesday.

Paul Robinson, 57, of Henderson, was arrested Saturday on charges of homicide by a vessel, operation of a vessel while intoxicated and improperly operating a vessel, court records show. Bauman asked for a delay of more than 100 days before filing a criminal complaint, which would formally charge Robinson in connection with the crash.

Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered Robinson, who has been released from custody on $20,000 bail, to appear in court again on Dec. 13.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the two people killed in the crash as 42-year-old Stacia Gardiner and 48-year-old Terry Farris. The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Callville Bay boat ramp.

While waiting for his court hearing on Wednesday, Robinson shielded his face using his hands and a piece of paper. Robinson and his defense attorney, Thomas Ericsson, both declined to comment following the hearing.

The judge noted that Robinson has been identified as a veteran. As a condition of his bail, he was ordered not to pilot a boat, to stay out of trouble and to undergo alcohol monitoring, court records show.

“The state is requesting this delay. However, the case is not over. These are very serious charges that you’re facing,” Bonaventure said, adding that Robinson needs to appear for future hearings.

“Yes sir,” Robinson replied.

