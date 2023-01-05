Judge lowers bail for suspect in DUI crash that killed toddlers

A North Las Vegas judge on Wednesday lowered bail for a woman accused of a DUI crash that killed her two nieces last month.

Kaleah Sharelle Manning (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Kaleah Manning, one of the suspects in the crash that killed two toddler girls in North Las Vegas, appears in court with her attorney Dan Winder during her arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye



Kaleah Manning, 23, was initially being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $100,000 bail. North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Natalie Tyrrell lowered her bail to $50,000 during a court hearing Wednesday morning, court records show.

Manning faces charges of child abuse, DUI and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the December crash that killed her nieces, Taeylr Wilmer, 3, and Rose Wilmer, 2.

The girls’ mother, 25-year-old Raenysha Washington, was riding in the front passenger seat of Manning’s van during the crash. Washington also faces felony child abuse charges in connection with her daughters’ deaths.

Court records show that Washington has been released from custody after posting bond on a $25,000 bail. She has previously been unable to attend court hearings after she was hospitalized following the crash. She also did not appear during Wednesday’s hearing, according to court records.

Defense attorney Dan Winder, who is representing the women, did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Dec. 11 on the 5000 block of Scott Robinson Boulevard, near Lone Mountain Road, when Manning veered off the road and crashed into several objects before smashing into a large palm tree, according to an arrest report. After the crash, Manning repeatedly told police that the car’s power steering “pulled her to the left.”

Manning blood alcohol level was measured about two hours after the crash at 0.191 percent, more than twice the legal limit in Nevada, according to police documents.

Both women are scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 22.

