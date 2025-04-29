75°F
Judge orders 24 years to life for man who killed elderly couple, put bodies in storage

Robert Dixon Dunn (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 11:00 am
 

A judge ordered a sentence of 24 years to life in prison for a man who killed an elderly couple, then put their bodies in a storage unit funded by checks he stole from them.

Robert Dunn, 62, pleaded guilty in March to counts of murder, robbery and theft under the Alford decision, meaning he admitted only that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

Dunn had previously faced the death penalty, but in his plea deal, prosecutors agreed his sentence would be capped at 24 years to life.

Prosecutors said Dunn killed Joaquin and Eleanor Sierra in 2003, then collected their Social Security benefits. Their mummified bodies were discovered in trash bins in a storage locker in 2014.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

