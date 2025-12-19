51°F
Judge orders $550K bail for man accused of shooting at police after chase

North Las Vegas police investigate an officer involved shooting near Carey Avenue and Clayton S ...
North Las Vegas police investigate an officer involved shooting near Carey Avenue and Clayton Street on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Jarvis Williams makes his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Dec. 18, ...
Jarvis Williams makes his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2025 - 10:04 am
 

A North Las Vegas judge set bail at $550,000 Friday for a convicted robber who is accused of shooting at police after a two-city chase.

Pro Tem Justice of the Peace Craig Newman said Jarvis Williams, 30, poses a danger to the community based on his criminal record and the “extreme” allegations against him.

“He shows a propensity to use weapons despite being a convicted felon,” Newman observed.

Newman’s bail decision comes after a Las Vegas judge set bail at $250,000 for Williams on Thursday in a separate robbery case.

In North Las Vegas, he faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, failing to stop for an officer and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Brandon Oris previously said that police received reports of two robberies Wednesday.

Oris said police spotted Williams’ vehicle near Rancho Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard, but that he refused to stop, hit a patrol car and fled.

Williams left his vehicle in the 1900 block of McDonald Avenue in North Las Vegas and fired at officers, who shot back, according to Oris. Williams then barricaded himself in a house, but was eventually arrested, the captain said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Richard Scow requested $1 million bail at Friday’s hearing, arguing that there was no safe way to release Williams.

Court records indicate that Williams was arrested in 2015 on suspicion of murder, robbery, and firearm offenses. The charges were later reduced to conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, resulting in a prison sentence of four to 12 years.

Scow said Williams was driving a UHaul at the time of the incident and put others on the road in danger.

Public defender Pandora Leven asked for bail close to $50,000. She argued that Williams has “significant ties” to the community, but acknowledged that the allegations he faces were “concerning.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

