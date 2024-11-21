Judge orders competency evaluation for Henderson man accused of killing wife, stepson

Karl Groschen will undergo a competency evaluation after he was charged with fatally shooting his wife and stepson last month in Henderson.

Karl Groschen, charged with two counts of open murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and stepson, waits in court for arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man accused of killing his wife and stepson in Henderson last month will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Karl Groschen, 41, is charged with child abuse and two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife, 44-year-old Anastasiya Groschen, and his stepson, 20-year-old Sergei “Evan” Scoggins. He is accused of shooting both of them in a home on the 300 block of Black Rock Hills Drive, near Santiago Drive and Arroyo Grande Boulevard, the Henderson Police Department has said.

During a court hearing Thursday, prosecutors said the case will be considered for the death penalty. The case will be reviewed by a committee of prosecutors headed by Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, who will decide if prosecutors will pursue capital punishment against Groschen.

But before the case can move forward, Chief Deputy Public Defender Ryan Bashor requested a competency hearing for Karl Groschen, to determine if he is able to understand the court proceedings and help with his defense.

District Judge Tierra Jones moved the case to competency court and ordered Groschen to appear for another hearing on Dec. 11.

Henderson police were called to the home around 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, when a man called 911 and said, “You need to come here now, there’s a huge crime scene,” according to an arrest report.

Groschen was holding prescription bottles and a drink when officers arrived, and told police, “I thought they were trying to kill me,” the report said. Investigators searched the house but did not find any evidence that Scoggins and Groschen’s wife were trying to kill him, the report said.

Anastasiya Groschen’s body was found in a Toyota Prius in the garage, and Scoggins was found in the laundry room. Both had been shot about five times, the report said.

A neighbor told police she heard loud booms coming from the house, and saw Karl Groschen push his stepson out of the garage. She said she heard another noise that she thought was a gunshot, and saw Scoggins run back into the house, followed by more loud noises, the report said.

The police report also indicates the Groschens had a child who was taken by Child Protective Services after the shooting. The criminal indictment charging Groschen with child abuse alleges he was “engaging in domestic violence” in the presence of a 5-year-old child.

Groschen remains in jail at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-2040.