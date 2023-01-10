54°F
Courts

Judge orders competency evaluation for suspect in MGM power facility terror attack

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 9:30 am
 
Mohammed Mesmarian, who is facing terror charges, appears in court during his arraignment at th ...
Mohammed Mesmarian, who is facing terror charges, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Mesmarian is facing terrorist related charges after police said he rammed his car through a gate at the solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las Vegas Speedway on Jan. 4th. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las
The Mega Solar Array property owned by a Invenergy is seen, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. A man is f ...
The Mega Solar Array property owned by a Invenergy is seen, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. A man is facing terrorist related charges after police said he rammed his car through a gate at the solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las Vegas Speedway on Jan. 4th. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Mohammed Mesmarian, who is facing terror charges, appears in court during his arraignment at th ...
Mohammed Mesmarian, who is facing terror charges, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Mesmarian is facing terrorist related charges after police said he rammed his car through a gate at the solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las Vegas Speedway on Jan. 4th. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las

A judge ordered a competency evaluation on Tuesday for a man facing a terrorism charge after police said he set a car on fire at the MGM Mega Solar Array facility.

Mohammed Mesmarian, 34, was removed from the courtroom on Tuesday after interrupting another defendant’s hearing.

“Your honor, can I say something? There’s so much wrong in the whole system since I entered here,” Mesmarian told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Nadia Wood before officers led him out of the room. “There’s a bunch of Black people stuck in a room together.”

When he was brought back into the courtroom, Wood said Mesmarian’s attorney requested that he undergo a competency evaluation.

Mesmarian answered “OK” when the judge told him he was being ordered to undergo the evaluation. As he was led out of the room, Mesmarian interrupted the proceedings again.

“What are we doing about changing things?” Mesmarian said, while laughing.

His defense attorney, Nicholas Pitaro, declined to comment on the case following the hearing.

Last week, police received a report of destruction of property at the power facility on the 10500 block of Highway 93, 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Employees reported that a man broke through the fence and set a vehicle on fire.

Mesmarian was arrested the following day near Boulder Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, police said. It is unclear how Mesmarian got to the campground from the array facility.

He faces charges of committing an act of terrorism, escape by a prisoner, and two counts each of arson and destruction of property valued $5,000 or more, court records show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

