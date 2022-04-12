Judge orders competency evaluation for teen accused of attacking teacher

A Las Vegas judge on Tuesday ordered a competency evaluation for a teenager accused of beating and sexually assaulting an Eldorado High School teacher.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia waits in court for a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Martinez Garcia, 16, is accused of beating and sexually assaulting his teacher last week. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, 16, is facing a total of 15 charges, including four counts of attempted murder, seven counts of sex-crime-related battery, and counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and burglary, records show. Las Vegas police have said that the teenager beat and sexually assaulted an Eldorado High School teacher after he had gone to a classroom to discuss his grades.

Because of the severity of the charges, Martinez Garcia was automatically charged as an adult, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said.

“This kind of behavior will not be accepted, our teachers and our school administrators and our staffers need to be safe in our schools,” Wolfson said following Tuesday’s hearing. “Part of this is sending a message that this kind of violence is not going to be tolerated.”

While speaking with reporters, Wolfson referenced a March press conference he attended where Clark County School District officials announced new disciplinary actions in response to recent violence on school campuses. He said there “have to be consequences” for incidents like the alleged Eldorado High School attack.

Martinez Garcia’s defense attorney, Paul Adras, said that while he understands Wolfson’s desire to send a message about school violence, he doesn’t believe that “trying this case in the media at the outset is in anyone’s best interest.”

“I know the community is very upset about it, and I would hope that everybody would take a step back and let the process unfold fairly,” Adras said. “And I trust, and I believe, that he would not be treated unfairly just to be made an example of.”

During Martinez Garcia’s hearing, Adras asked Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure to order a mental health evaluation to determine the teenager’s competency.

“I will enter a finding that doubt has arisen as to the competence of Mr. Garcia, and I will order these proceeding suspended until that questions is confirmed,” Bonaventure said.

Wolfson said the sexual assault charge carries a potential sentence of life in prison for the 16-year-old.

“Some of the sentences do carry a potential life imprisonment, but we’re not there yet,” he said. “This is the beginning of the case. This juvenile has just been accused of a number of crimes, and we’re going to have to let the process work.”

Wolfson declined to say if Martinez Garcia has any juvenile criminal history.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department, the student began punching the teacher during the alleged attack and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

“After the attack, the suspect fled the classroom, and the victim was later found by another employee,” Metro said.

The teenager was arrested about 1 mile away from the school and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, initially on only six charges. On Monday, Wolfson said his office reviewed the case and decided to ultimately charge Martinez Garcia with 15 counts. Of the four attempted murder counts, one is for attempted murder with a charging cord and one is for attempted murder with scissors, Wolfson said.

Martinez Garcia remained in jail on Tuesday with a $500,000 bail. He was ordered to appear in court again on May 6.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.