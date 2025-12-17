Judge orders decades in prison for man who killed 11-year-old in wrong-house shooting
Authorities said the group of men mistakenly believed the house they targeted belonged to members of a rival gang.
A judge ordered a sentence of 40 years to life in prison Wednesday for a man who killed an 11-year-old girl in a North Las Vegas wrong-house shooting.
Isaac George, 26, pleaded guilty to counts of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. He admitted guilt in August during his trial, averting the possibility he could be put to death.
George was one of five men who committed the Nov. 1, 2018, shooting that killed Angelina Erives. Authorities said the group mistakenly believed the house they targeted belonged to members of a rival gang.
“If not for Mr. George, Angie would be alive,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer. “He’s the one that organized the shooting. He’s the one who got the weapons. He’s the one that had gotten the address.”
George also fired the rifle that caused one of the fatal wounds to Angelina, the prosecutor said.
The plea deal specified the sentence that District Judge Michelle Leavitt ordered George to serve.
After entering his plea, George attempted to withdraw it, but Leavitt did not allow him to do so.
Schwartzer said Angelina would now be in college or about to go had she lived. Her family suffered an “unspeakable” loss, he said.
“I never imagined I would have to stand in (a) courtroom and speak about my child in past tense, or even look at the person who stole her life,” said her mother Anabel Sarabia.
Angelina was “everything a mother could hope for,” Sarabia said, adding that she loved her family and helping others.
“She had dreams bigger than her small body could hold,” said Sarabia. “She had a heart so big for someone so small.”
Dayanara Erives, the victim’s sister, described Angelina as “an angel set on earth.”
Nov. 1, 2018, was a normal night for the family, she said. She was working on a science project when Angelina leaned over to give her a hug.
“That was the last physical contact I will ever have with my little sister, and I will forever live with the regret of pushing her away,” she said.
She recalled feeling the heat of a bullet flying past her arm and hearing “the sound of bullets shattering our home and our peace.”
Dayanara Erives said she screamed: “Get down! Get down!” but Angelina didn’t make it down.
The image of her sister’s body on the floor will forever stay with her, she said. She still cannot sit near windows. The sound of fireworks or a door slamming transports her back to the moment of the shooting.
George briefly addressed the judge.
“There’s nothing I could say here today that could ease their pain,” he said. “Nobody deserves to go through what they went through.”
Every night for the last seven years, he said, he has asked God to help the victim’s family heal and someday find peace.
Other defendants in the case have also received long sentences.
Jarquan Tiffith was sentenced to 35 years to life. Damion Dill received a 20- to 50-year sentence.
Getaway driver Erin Hines testified during George’s trial that he had made an agreement for a sentence of 15 to 45 years in exchange for his testimony. He has not yet been sentenced.
Guy Lee Banks III was also a suspect but was fatally shot by a neighbor who fired at the getaway vehicle.
Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.