Judge orders jurors questioned in jailhouse battery trial of Tupac killing suspect

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was found guilty in April of counts of battery by a prisoner and challenging someone to a fight following a Dec. 23 fight.

Las Vegas man gets 3 years after pleading guilty to extortion, other charges

Duane Davis, who is facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, appears in court during his trial at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis was indicted of charges of battery by a prisoner and challenging someone to fight for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Duane Davis, who is facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, enters a courtroom during his battery trial at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge has scheduled a hearing to question jurors in the jailhouse battery trial of the man accused in the fatal shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur after the man’s attorney raised claims of juror misconduct.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 61, was found guilty in April of counts of battery by a prisoner and challenging someone to a fight following a Dec. 23 fight with another inmate. He awaits trial on separate allegations he orchestrated the slaying of Shakur near the Strip in 1996 as retaliation for a fight involving Shakur and his nephew.

District Judge Nadia Krall was supposed to sentence Davis on Tuesday, but after hearing arguments from attorneys, she decided to subpoena all the jurors from the battery trial for a hearing to investigate defense attorney Carl Arnold’s claims a juror improperly spoke about the case.

Arnold previously alleged that a juror named Stephen Berkley was overheard talking to other jurors during a break “about inmates fighting and how the little guy has to work harder to preserve his reputation.”

Arnold argued those comments violated court instructions.

“His comments indicate that he had formed opinions about the case and was trying to persuade other jurors to have the same opinions as himself prior to deliberations,” the defense attorney wrote.

Berkley has denied talking about the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

