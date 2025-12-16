65°F
Courts

Judge orders life sentences for duo who hit and killed retired police chief on bike

Jzamir Key, left, and Jesus Ayala appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas T ...
Jzamir Key, left, and Jesus Ayala appear in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Ayala and Keys are accused of killing a former California police chief by deliberately crashing into him as he rode his bicycle while recording it on video. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
December 16, 2025 - 11:38 am
December 16, 2025 - 11:38 am
 

A judge ordered life sentences Tuesday for a pair of men who hit and killed a retired police chief with a vehicle as teenagers.

Jesus Ayala, 20, received a sentence of 20 years to life.

Jzamir Keys, 18, was sentenced to 18 years to life.

Both pleaded guilty to a count of second-degree murder in October. Their sentences were agreed upon by prosecutors and their attorneys.

The duo killed Andreas Probst, 66, as he was riding his bike near Centennial Parkway, then fled. The crash occurred on Aug. 14, 2023.

Authorities have said Keys filmed a video of the teens laughing and planning to hit Probst, a retired police chief from Bell, California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

