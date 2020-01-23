Judge orders mental evaluation for 93-year-old Las Vegas gunman

A 93-year-old man seen on video shooting a maintenance employee at an apartment complex in the west valley before Las Vegas police fired at him must undergo a psychological evaluation, a judge decided Wednesday.

Robert Thomas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Public defender for 93-year-old Robert Thomas, charged with attempted murder, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Thomas was not present in court. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Public defender for 93-year-old Robert Thomas, charged with attempted murder, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Thomas was not present in court. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Judge Amy Chelini during the court hearing for 93-year-old Robert Thomas, charged with attempted murder, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Thomas was not present in court. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A 93-year-old man seen on video shooting a maintenance employee at an apartment complex in the west valley before Las Vegas police fired at him must undergo a psychological evaluation, a judge decided Wednesday.

Robert Thomas remained in custody and was being treated at the University Medical Center on Wednesday when Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini ordered him to undergo a competency evaluation.

That meant that a pair of psychologists would question Thomas to determine whether he understood first-degree kidnapping, attempted murder, burglary and other charges against him.

An employee in the office of the Vista del Valle apartments on West Viking Road called police around on the morning of Jan. 2 to report “an irate resident” just prior to the shooting, police said.

Surveillance video showed Thomas walking into the complex’s leasing office, wearing a black coat and a black hat, before pulling out a black 9 mm handgun.

A woman sitting at a desk near the door stood up and called 911 after Thomas shot a computer on the other side of the room.

Thomas eventually let the woman leave the office, but while she was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Thomas shot the maintenance worker in the right leg, the footage showed. Police said at the time that Thomas had been upset about flooding and water damage inside his apartment.

Officer Ronald Hornyak, 45, and his partner arrived just as Thomas shot the worker again, this time in the left leg.

Hornyak fired one round from his handgun through the glass door. The round pierced the lapel of Thomas’ jacket but did not strike him, police said.

The maintenance worker was brought to University Medical Center Trauma unit with multiple gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.