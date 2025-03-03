59°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Judge orders no bail for man accused of DUI in fatal Las Vegas crash

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
That’s the ticket: How to address traffic infractions in Clark County
Conrad Claus, attorney for the family of Brian Keith Day, who was killed in an officer-involved ...
Las Vegas defense attorney under federal indictment in insurance fraud scheme
(Getty Images)
Las Vegas man pleads guilty in extortion case involving California families
Tony Dane (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Legislative extortion case against Nevada GOP operative ends in plea deal
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2025 - 12:37 pm
 

A man accused of driving under the influence when he struck and killed a bicyclist was held without bail Thursday, court records show.

Police said Jesus Robles, 49, was driving an unregistered Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Jones Boulevard when he hit a man identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as James McCoy Jr., 62.

“A collision occurred when Robles overrode the bicyclist, separating him from his bicycle and knocking him to the ground,” according to police.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Bonaventure ordered Robles to be held without bail at a hearing where he entered a not guilty plea, according to a docket sheet.

Court records show Robles faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain travel lanes and not having proof of insurance.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES