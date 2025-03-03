Judge orders no bail for man accused of DUI in fatal Las Vegas crash

Police said Jesus Robles was driving an unregistered Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Jones Boulevard when he hit a man.

A man accused of driving under the influence when he struck and killed a bicyclist was held without bail Thursday, court records show.

Police said Jesus Robles, 49, was driving an unregistered Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on Jones Boulevard when he hit a man identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as James McCoy Jr., 62.

“A collision occurred when Robles overrode the bicyclist, separating him from his bicycle and knocking him to the ground,” according to police.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Bonaventure ordered Robles to be held without bail at a hearing where he entered a not guilty plea, according to a docket sheet.

Court records show Robles faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain travel lanes and not having proof of insurance.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13.

