Courts

Judge orders no bail for suspect in fatal stabbing, who may be illegal immigrant

Delvison Escalona-Hernandez, a suspect in a fatal apartment stabbing, appears in court during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Delvison Escalona-Hernandez, right, a suspect in a fatal apartment stabbing, listens to an interpreter during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Delvison Escalona-Hernandez, a suspect in a fatal apartment stabbing, appears in court during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2025 - 2:13 pm
 

A judge ordered Monday that a man accused in a fatal stabbing at an apartment be held without bail.

Delvison Escalona-Hernandez, 26, was arrested in Los Angeles on May 14 in connection with the May 4 killing of Yexon Lopez Escalona, 24.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Fleck told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Noreen DeMonte the argument that led to the stabbing stemmed from a financial dispute about a cell phone.

During the fight, she said, Escalona-Hernandez grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim, then fled to Los Angeles.

Witnesses “would say that this was an unprovoked attack and that the victim was in no way a threat to the defendant,” according to Fleck.

Fleck asked for DeMonte not to give bail to Escalona-Hernandez, who smiled as Fleck talked about the allegations. The prosecutor said he is a Venezualan citizen who is in the country illegally, has been arrested for “reentry type scenarios” and lacks community ties.

Defense attorney Lance Maningo said the defense has not yet been able to evaluate the witnesses’ credibility and asked DeMonte set bail.

Escalona-Hernandez works in the demolition industry, has no criminal history and claims to have asylum status, according to his attorney

Escalona Hernandez’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

