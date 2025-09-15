Judge orders no more time behind bars for defendant in bulldog’s death

Markeisha Foster was one of two people accused of leaving Reba the bulldog in a taped-shut plastic container outside a Las Vegas supermarket in July 2024.

Man found guilty of murder for Las Vegas slayings will not face death penalty

Lawsuit: Burning Man used Nevada police to block filming of cleanup

Man claims he was defrauded out of millions by Las Vegas dancer; her attorney says suit is sour grapes

Markeisha Foster, accused of causing the death of Reba the bulldog, is led out of a courtroom after a plea hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge ordered no additional time behind bars Monday for a woman accused in the death of Reba the bulldog.

Markeisha Foster pleaded guilty to a count of attempting to kill, disfigure or maim an animal of another in June.

Isaac Laushaul Jr., the other defendant in the case, received a sentence of 16-48 months in prison last week. Foster, who had promised to cooperate with authorities, walked out of court after her sentencing.

The two were accused of leaving the dog in a taped-shut plastic container outside a Las Vegas supermarket in July 2024. Reba was found in breathing distress and died of heat stroke.

The case garnered interest from animal rights advocates and lawmakers. Reba became the namesake of a law signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo that aims to increase animal cruelty penalties.

Prosecutors stipulated to a seven-month jail sentence with seven months’ credit for Foster, which District Judge Ronald Israel ordered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.