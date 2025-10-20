Judge orders prison for drunken driver who killed pregnant woman in highway crash

Some family and supporters of the victim expressed displeasure with the sentence the defendant received.

Christopher Walker, who was found guilty in a DUI crash that killed a pregnant woman and severely injured her boyfriend, is escorted out of a courtroom after his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Laura Chapel, the mother of crash victim Suzanne Chapel, looks at Christopher Walker, who was found guilty in a DUI crash that killed Suzanne Chapel and severely injured her boyfriend, after delivering her victim impact statement during Walker's sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A drunken driver who killed a pregnant woman and severely injured her boyfriend was ordered to serve an eight- to 40-year prison term Monday.

Christopher Walker, who was 32 when the crash occurred in January 2024, killed 21-year-old Suzanne Chapel in the collision on Interstate 15. She was about two months pregnant with her and her boyfriend Isaiah Armstrong’s child, Armstrong said previously.

Jurors in September found Walker guilty of counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

“Both families are relieved that this painful journey is over,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Chad Lexis after the sentencing. “To see the defendant out of custody on electronic monitoring throughout this entire ordeal was very hard for the families to comprehend, as was the low statutory ranges of punishment at sentencing.”

District Judge Jennifer Schwartz said before sentencing Walker that she would deliver a sentence in between what prosecutors and his lawyer requested.

The maximum sentence Walker could have faced was 20½ to 52 years, said Lexis.

Gov. Joe Lombardo has said he would call legislators back to Carson City for a special session and has pushed for harsher DUI penalties. The Nevada Legislature previously did not pass a bill from the governor that included increasing fatal DUI punishments.

“Hopefully, the public calls their representatives in the Nevada State Legislature and gets the laws increased for both reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm and/or death as well as DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and/or death,” Lexis said.

Some family and supporters of the victim expressed displeasure with the sentence Walker received.

Family friend Samantha Summers-Rivas called it “very disappointing.”

Armstrong said it was “another slap on the wrist.”

Adam Chapel, the older brother of the victim, had a more nuanced view.

“Nothing’s going to bring her back, whether he does eight years or 16 years,” he said. “My sister’s still dead.”

He does not believe the legislature can change what he described as the Las Vegas culture of drinking and driving. He also said the judge did a “good job” in her handling of the case.

“It’s hard to figure out what justice would look like … in this situation,” said Laura Chapel, the victim’s mother. “Nothing can replace my child’s life or the quality of Isaiah’s.”

She added: “I don’t believe the sentence matched the value of my daughter’s life that was lost. However, it felt good to see him be held accountable.”

Prosecutors said Walker had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit and was speeding when he hit the back of the car containing Armstrong and Chapel near Cheyenne Avenue. Armstrong’s car had run out of gas and he had pulled over to the left shoulder.

Armstrong testified during the trial that he spent nine to 12 days in a coma after the crash. He also suffered injuries including a traumatic brain injury, hairline neck fractures and broken ribs, he said.

Defense attorney Craig Mueller blamed the crash on Armstrong, saying he had smoked marijuana and pulled in front of Walker.

Armstrong said he had last smoked the night before the crash. Prosecutors said evidence indicated the crash happened in the shoulder.

Walker also had a prior DUI conviction in 2018, according to Lexis.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.