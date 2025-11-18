Judge orders probation for teen who committed fatal shooting

Gabriel Ayala is the half-brother of Jesus Ayala, the defendant who killed a retired police chief, he and his lawyer said.

A makeshift memorial with candles and flowers is seen in the 2600 block of Donna Street in North Las Vegas on April 6, 2023, after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed. On Aug. 15, 2025, a jury found Gabriel Ayala guilty of voluntary manslaughter with use of a deadly weapon in the April 5, 2023, shooting death of Eddwin Ramos-Figueroa. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge ordered probation Tuesday for a teen who fatally shot another teen as payback for a robbery.

Gabriel Ayala, 17, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter by jurors in August. He killed 16-year-old Eddwin Ramos-Figueroa in a shooting on the 2600 block of Donna Street in North Las Vegas.

A judge ruled Ayala would be tried as an adult in 2023, the year of the slaying.

District Judge Carli Kierny ordered a suspended sentence of four to 20 years for Ayala.

She said he had done well while on house arrest during the case. His actions over the last few years and the jury’s verdict prompted her decision to give him probation, she said.

The judge ordered Ayala to do 100 hours of community service, graduate high school or obtain a GED and then enroll in college or a job training program. He also must not contact the victim’s family or possess guns.

“You have one chance,” she told him. “Show me I’m not making the wrong decision.”

Ayala is the half-brother of Jesus Ayala, who struck and killed a retired police chief with a vehicle, he and defense attorney Matthew Stromenger said after court. Stromenger said the two brothers have not had much contact in recent years.

