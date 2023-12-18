Judge orders release of bodycam footage in Durango High altercation

The Clark County School District was ordered to release footage of an incident in which a police officer appears to push a Black student to the ground.

Athar Haseebullah, executive director for the ACLU of Nevada, addresses the media before a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas judge has ordered the Clark County School District to release body-worn camera footage in the next 30 days of a police altercation involving students near Durango High School in February.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which is representing students involved in the confrontation, has sued the school district for release of the records. The district has argued that the records were confidential and considered juvenile justice information because one student was cited by an officer, but the judge disagreed with the argument in an order released Monday.

District Judge Danielle Chio wrote that the body-worn camera footage should be released because prosecutors did not pursue a case against the juvenile who was cited, and because the juveniles’ parents signed a release waiver that was filed with the court.

She ordered the footage to be released by Jan. 17, with redactions to protect the juveniles’ identities, according to the court order.

“The court didn’t allow the district to weaponize a privilege that is meant to protect students,” said ACLU of Nevada Legal Director Christopher Peterson.

The school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ACLU sued the school district after video posted to social media in February appeared to show district police officer Lt. Jason Elfberg pushing a Black student onto the ground and putting a knee onto the student’s back. The student had been recording the arrest of other juveniles, the ACLU has said, and the district has stated the confrontation stemmed from an investigation into a report of a firearm near the school.

Though the cellphone footage has already been posted online, Peterson said the body-worn camera footage should show that the student had a First Amendment right to film the officer.

“It eliminates any excuses that might be out there, the ‘maybes’ and ‘what ifs’ that always circle in the public, that seem to always push the burden, no matter what the video shows, onto the victims of police violence,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.