59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Judge orders release of bodycam footage in Durango High altercation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2023 - 3:47 pm
 
Updated December 18, 2023 - 3:48 pm
Athar Haseebullah, executive director for the ACLU of Nevada, addresses the media before a hear ...
Athar Haseebullah, executive director for the ACLU of Nevada, addresses the media before a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas judge has ordered the Clark County School District to release body-worn camera footage in the next 30 days of a police altercation involving students near Durango High School in February.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which is representing students involved in the confrontation, has sued the school district for release of the records. The district has argued that the records were confidential and considered juvenile justice information because one student was cited by an officer, but the judge disagreed with the argument in an order released Monday.

District Judge Danielle Chio wrote that the body-worn camera footage should be released because prosecutors did not pursue a case against the juvenile who was cited, and because the juveniles’ parents signed a release waiver that was filed with the court.

She ordered the footage to be released by Jan. 17, with redactions to protect the juveniles’ identities, according to the court order.

“The court didn’t allow the district to weaponize a privilege that is meant to protect students,” said ACLU of Nevada Legal Director Christopher Peterson.

The school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ACLU sued the school district after video posted to social media in February appeared to show district police officer Lt. Jason Elfberg pushing a Black student onto the ground and putting a knee onto the student’s back. The student had been recording the arrest of other juveniles, the ACLU has said, and the district has stated the confrontation stemmed from an investigation into a report of a firearm near the school.

Though the cellphone footage has already been posted online, Peterson said the body-worn camera footage should show that the student had a First Amendment right to film the officer.

“It eliminates any excuses that might be out there, the ‘maybes’ and ‘what ifs’ that always circle in the public, that seem to always push the burden, no matter what the video shows, onto the victims of police violence,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ
1
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert
2
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
4
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
I-11 footprint to grow in Southern Nevada
5
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Judge expected to set bail for teens accused of fatal Rancho High beating
Judge expected to set bail for teens accused of fatal Rancho High beating
Juvenile court hearings delayed for teens in Rancho High beating death
Juvenile court hearings delayed for teens in Rancho High beating death
Judges set trials for teachers arrested at school board meeting
Judges set trials for teachers arrested at school board meeting
CCSD teacher sues RJ for reporting on allegations of ‘disturbing’ conduct
CCSD teacher sues RJ for reporting on allegations of ‘disturbing’ conduct
CCSD wants to dismiss lawsuit over teacher strike ban
CCSD wants to dismiss lawsuit over teacher strike ban
4 teens formally charged in connection with beating death; Vigil held
4 teens formally charged in connection with beating death; Vigil held