Judge orders release of man charged in 2019 Las Vegas death

For the second time in a month, the man charged in the killing of 43-year-old Geoffrey Going outside an east Las Vegas bar has been ordered free on his own recognizance.

George Kahaleua-Doctorello (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

For the second time in a month, the man charged in the killing of 43-year-old Geoffrey Going outside an east Las Vegas bar has been ordered free on his own recognizance.

George Kahaleua-Doctorello, 25, who faces one count of open murder, had failed to check in with court-ordered intensive supervision last week after Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan released him from custody Sept. 24, according to court records.

Kahaleua-Doctorello was in front of the same judge Monday as prosecutor Jake Villani said he requested a “substantial bail.”

In an arrest warrant, police said surveillance footage from outside the Badlands Bar in east Las Vegas in May 2019 showed Going being thrown to the ground by a man investigators believed to be Kahaleua-Doctorello.

Going was taken to a hospital after a security guard at a nearby business called 911. Medical staff initially believed he was intoxicated, and he was not initially treated for a head injury. He died June 7, 2019, from blunt force injuries to the head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Instead of setting bail, Sullivan allowed Kahaleua-Doctorello to remain free on his own recognizance and continue with intensive supervision. That means he must check in with the court at least once a week by phone, or a bench warrant would again be issued for his arrest, court records indicate.

Kahaleua-Doctorello is due back in court next month.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.