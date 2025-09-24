Judge orders release of teen accused in 2023 casino cyber attacks

A juvenile accused of participating in 2023 cyberattacks against two major Las Vegas resort operators was released to his parents on Wednesday.

Guests walk through New York New York past a sign about MGM's "unforeseen difficulties" on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. A cybersecurity attack is still disrupting hotel and casino operations MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP/File)

A teenager accused of participating in 2023 cyberattacks against two major Las Vegas resort operators was released to his parents on Wednesday after a judge said the boy is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community.

Family Judge Dee Smart Butler imposed several restrictions on the 17-year-old suspect prosecutors said lives in the Chicago area, including that he must remain in Clark County under supervision of his parents. The judge also restricted the suspect’s access to cell phones and electronics, and he is prohibited from using the internet unless it is for school purposes or he is accompanied by a parent.

Prosecutors told reporters after the hearing that they would move to try the 17-year-old as an adult, and Butler said that determination would be made at a November hearing, when the boy is due back in court.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced last week the suspect had turned himself in Sept. 17 at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of obtaining or using personally identifying information to harm or impersonate a person, extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and unlawful acts regarding computers.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Clarke said during Wednesday’s hearing that prosecutors were seeking additional charges.

Metro last week did not specify which casinos were targeted by the suspect, but MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment were each targeted by large “sophisticated” attacks in 2023.

“Between August 2023 and October 2023, multiple Las Vegas casino properties became the targets of sophisticated network intrusions which were attributed to an organized cyber threat-actor group known by several names to include, ‘Scattered Spider’, ‘Octo Tempest’, ‘UNC3944, and/or ‘0ktapus’,” a Metro press release said Friday.

