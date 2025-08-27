Judge orders remote appearances for Israeli official in child luring case

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich’s attorney, David Chesnoff, told Henderson Justice of the Peace Barbara Schifalacqua that prosecutors had agreed to waive his appearance.

An Israeli official accused of trying to lure a child for sex while on a visit to Nevada missed his arraignment in Henderson on Wednesday, prompting a judge to require future appearances by video.

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, who returned home immediately after posting $10,000 bail, was scheduled to appear before a judge to hear the formal charge, his rights, and release recommendations. Instead, his attorney, David Chesnoff, appeared on his behalf and told Justice of the Peace Barbara Schifalacqua that prosecutors had agreed to waive Alexandrovich’s attendance.

“The state and I had an agreement, and we informed your staff that he would not be here. I did not know the protocol that the court has,” Chesnoff said. “I’m in constant contact with [Alexandrovich]. I can show you my phone. Just this morning, I instructed him that he didn’t have to be here, because normally, that’s the practice that we’ve employed for the 45 years I’ve been doing this.”

The judge noted that the district attorney’s office does not have the authority to waive felony arraignment appearances. Schifalacqua said that because Alexandrovich is out on bail, he is required by Nevada State law to make every court appearance.

“Your oral request without anything before the court, to waive his appearance here today, is hereby denied,” Schifalacqua stated. She later granted his request to allow Alexandrovich to participate by Zoom.

The hearing was continued a week, when Schifalacqua said she could reset Alexandrovich’s release conditions.

The judge noted that, at a minimum, she would like Alexandrovich to have no contact with minors and to refrain from using dating or “meet-up” websites. She mentioned electronic monitoring but admitted she was uncertain about that measure.

Chesnoff also stated during the hearing that he planned to present his own recommendations to the court, “in light of Alexandrovich’s individualized circumstances.”

In a statement issued after court, Chesnoff wrote, “Mr. Alexandrovich will appear by Zoom as permitted by the court at his next appearance. He intends to pursue all his lawful rights and to vigorously defend this case in court and not in the media.”

