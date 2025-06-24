92°F
Judge orders up to 20 years in prison for drunken driver who killed father on bike

Jesus Robles, right, accused of driving under the influence when he struck and killed a bicycli ...
Jesus Robles, right, accused of driving under the influence when he struck and killed a bicyclist, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
James McCoy rides his E-bike, which, his mother, Barbara Leach said was his primary means of tr ...
James McCoy rides his E-bike, which, his mother, Barbara Leach said was his primary means of transportation, with his daughter. (Melanie Angeles)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2025 - 1:26 pm
 

A judge ordered a six- to 20-year prison term Tuesday for a drunken driver who killed a father riding his e-bike.

Jesus Robles, 49, pleaded guilty in April to a count of driving under the influence resulting in death. Prosecutors agreed not to make a recommendation at sentencing.

Authorities said Robles was driving an unregistered Chevrolet Tahoe north on Jones Boulevard near Elkhorn Road in February when he hit James McCoy Jr., 63, who was on his way to pick up his 6- and 8-year-old daughters from school.

Las Vegas Municipal Court records indicate Robles also has a pending DUI case in that court.

“This person murdered my son,” McCoy’s 86-year-old mother, Barbara Leach, told the court. Robles wept as she spoke.

Leach and her daughter now have custody of the girls, Leach said.

She said her son spent 10 years teaching history in China, where the mother of his daughters still lives. His older daughter, Lili, has asked a couple times when the man who killed her father would go to jail, she said.

“She is aware but she doesn’t talk about it,” Leach said.

McCoy’s younger daughter, Yoyo, “says things no 6-year-old should say,” like that “she wishes she were dead so she could be with her daddy in heaven,” according to Leach.

Leach added: “She feels the loss terribly.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

