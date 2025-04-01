Judge overturns conviction of ex-Las Vegas police officer in 1996 killing

Ronald Mortensen, a former Las Vegas police officer convicted of murder in connection with a 1996 shooting death, maintained his innocence.

Ronald Mortensen and his Attorney Frank Cremen look at the jury as they were polled following their sentence of life without the possibility of parole on Thursday May 15 1997. ( Jim Laurie/Las Vegas Review-Journal) News--Ronald Mortensen and his Attorney Frank Cremen look at the jury as they were polled following their sentence of life without the possibility of parole on Thursday May 15,1997. Photo by Jim Laurie

A federal judge has overturned the conviction of Ronald Mortensen, a former Las Vegas police officer convicted of murder in connection with an off-duty shooting that occurred almost 30 years ago.

In a Monday order, Senior U.S. District Judge Kent Dawson said the conviction of Mortensen in Clark County District Court is vacated and that Mortensen must receive a new trial.

Mortensen, 59, maintained his innocence in a recent phone interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal for a story about police prosecutions in Las Vegas.

In December 1996, Mortensen and another off-duty Las Vegas police officer, Christopher Brady, celebrated Mortensen’s birthday and drank heavily, according to prior Review-Journal coverage.

They drove to McKellar Circle, located in a Hispanic neighborhood near Paradise and Flamingo roads, and, Brady alleged, Mortensen shot a gun from the pickup they were in, killing Daniel Mendoza, 21. Mortensen claimed it was Brady who committed the shooting.

Mortensen was convicted of murder at trial and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Brady admitted to violating the civil rights of Hispanics and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Dawson ruled that the jury received an erroneous instruction about the meaning of premeditation.

The jury “was never properly instructed on the requirements for deliberation as an element of first-degree murder,” the judge wrote. “And as discussed, a rational juror, properly instructed, could have drawn reasonable inferences from the evidence that Mortensen’s actions constituted a mere ‘unconsidered and rash impulse,’ which falls outside the requirements of first-degree murder.”

Mortensen took his case to federal court in the form of a petition for writ of habeas corpus, originally filed in 2011.

Retired Federal Public Defender Franny Forsman said it’s unusual for one to be granted.

A defendant can file such a petition in federal court, raising constitutional issues, after exhausting all possible post-conviction steps in the state system, including appeals to the Nevada Supreme Court, she said.

If granted, there are two possibilities, she said: A defendant can be taken to trial again or, if prosecutors decide not to retry the case, the defendant will be released.

A spokesperson for Gov. Joe Lombardo, who was Clark County sheriff for eight years before he was elected governor, said he had no comment on the decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal political reporter Jessica Hill contributed to this report.