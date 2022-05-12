Judge: Prosecutors clear to access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case

Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by Rudy Washington, has been fighting the release of her medical records through her attorney.

A District Court judge has ruled that a lower court was right to allow prosecutors access to medical records in the fatal DUI case of former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by Rudy Washington, has been fighting the release of her medical records through her attorney, Peter Christiansen. Washington was in Ruggs’ car during the Nov. 3 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Washington.

Washington is not facing any charges related to the crash, but prosecutors have said they are trying to prove that she suffered substantial bodily harm.

Ruggs, 22, has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence, court records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

In January, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ruled that prosecutors could access Washington’s medical records, reversing a decision from Justice of the Peace Robert Walsh to block the release.

Christiansen then filed a petition in District Court in March, asking for a judge to rule that Zimmerman “abused her discretion.”

Washington’s attorney has argued that because she is not facing any charges, releasing her medical information without her consent would violate doctor-patient privilege.

District Judge Tara Clark Newberry ruled April 27 that the request for Washington’s medical records “clearly falls within the exception” to doctor-patient privilege.

Newberry determined the order was “in pursuit of a legitimate law enforcement inquiry” and only pertained to limited records about her injuries from the crash, her finding stated.

During a court hearing Thursday, Zimmerman said the stay preventing the release of Washington’s records had already been lifted following the District Court ruling.

Christiansen did not appear in court on Thursday and did not reply to a request for comment.

A preliminary hearing in Ruggs’ case is scheduled for June 16, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.