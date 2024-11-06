Judge raises bail in suspended Metro sergeant’s case

A judge raised bail to $150,000 for a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant accused of illegal detentions and child sex abuse material possession.

Nevada’s top court: Some public employees can also serve as state lawmakers

More charges may come against suspended Las Vegas sergeant

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon waits in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Menon, who was already indicted on accusations of unlawful detentions, oppression and battery is facing new charges of possession of child sexual abuse material. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge raised a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant’s bail to $150,000 on Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Kevin Menon is accused of illegally detaining people on the Las Vegas Strip and possessing child sexual abuse material in two separate cases.

District Judge Ronald Israel, presiding over Menon’s case regarding the alleged unlawful detentions in which he is facing charges that include oppression and battery, said in court Wednesday that “the danger to the community regarding both this and the other case are high.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.