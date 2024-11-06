Judge raises bail in suspended Metro sergeant’s case
A judge raised bail to $150,000 for a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant accused of illegal detentions and child sex abuse material possession.
A judge raised a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant’s bail to $150,000 on Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Kevin Menon is accused of illegally detaining people on the Las Vegas Strip and possessing child sexual abuse material in two separate cases.
District Judge Ronald Israel, presiding over Menon’s case regarding the alleged unlawful detentions in which he is facing charges that include oppression and battery, said in court Wednesday that “the danger to the community regarding both this and the other case are high.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.