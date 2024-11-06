58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Judge raises bail in suspended Metro sergeant’s case

Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon waits in court for a bail hearing at the Region ...
Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon waits in court for a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. Menon, who was already indicted on accusations of unlawful detentions, oppression and battery is facing new charges of possession of child sexual abuse material. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
More charges may come against suspended Las Vegas sergeant
The Supreme Court of Nevada on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Carson City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada’s top court: Some public employees can also serve as state lawmakers
Former Wynn cocktail server awarded $321.2K after trial
Retired Las Vegas sergeant accused of stealing from massage parlors to plead guilty
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2024 - 11:31 am
 

A judge raised a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant’s bail to $150,000 on Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Kevin Menon is accused of illegally detaining people on the Las Vegas Strip and possessing child sexual abuse material in two separate cases.

District Judge Ronald Israel, presiding over Menon’s case regarding the alleged unlawful detentions in which he is facing charges that include oppression and battery, said in court Wednesday that “the danger to the community regarding both this and the other case are high.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES