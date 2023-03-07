Judge raises bail on woman linked to robbery, police shooting

A Las Vegas judge on Tuesday set bail for Kassandra Alvarez at $750,000, after a prosecutor criticized the previous bail amount.

Kassandra Alvarez, 29, one of the three women accused in a robbery that led to a police shooting, appears in court during her bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Las Vegas judge raised bail on Tuesday for a woman authorities said was involved in an armed robbery that culminated in a police shooting.

Kassandra Alvarez, 29, and Lorraine Alvarado, 32, were both arrested last week in connection with the shooting Wednesday night near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street. Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said Tuesday that both women robbed a store, fled from the scene and crashed into another vehicle before Alvarado pointed a gun at officers.

Alvarez had crashed into a car being driven by a 101-year-old man, who was severely injured and suffered a broken neck, Giordani said.

Two officers fired a total of 16 rounds at Alvarado, who did not shoot at police, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff James Seebock said during a press conference Monday.

During an initial court appearance on Friday, Hearing Master Daniel Westmeyer ordered Alvarado to be held in custody without bail, and ordered a $55,000 bail for Alvarez.

Giordani called Alvarez’s bail amount “ridiculous” during a court hearing on Tuesday.

“Bail should be set in the amount of at least $1 million,” he said. “And I understand she probably can’t make that, and I’m asking for essentially detention, but that is the least restrictive means to protect our community.”

Giordani said he was ready to call on witnesses to the shooting during Tuesday’s hearing, which was attended by multiple police officers and Steve Grammas, the president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association union.

Letizia raised Alvarez’s bail to $750,000, after noting that Giordani provided further allegations that were not covered in police documents, and might not have been explained during the initial appearance, when a different prosecutor argued for bail in front of Westmeyer.

Giordani said that Alvarez had a loaded gun on her when she and Alvarado walked into the business and attempted to shoplift items. Alvarado then took the gun from Alvarez and the two robbed the store, he said.

Alvarez then drove Alvarado and a third woman, 39-year-old Mary Nolan, while the store’s employees called police, Giordani said.

While officers “tried to chase her,” Alvarez sped away, driving at 80 to 100 mph down Sahara Avenue, Giordani said. Alvarez then crashed into the vehicle being driven by the 101-year-old man, whose wife was in the passenger seat, he said.

“His neck is broken, he might die and she might be facing first-degree murder charges very soon,” he said.

While Giordani explained the details of the alleged crime and the man’s injuries, Alvarez appeared shocked and she shook her head and placed both hands over her mouth.

Alvarado was shot during the confrontation with officers, and Seebock said Monday that she was in critical condition. She remained hospitalized on Tuesday and did not appear in court.

Nolan was initially arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a non-felony crime, but prosecutors dropped the charge last week, court records show.

Giordani declined to say why the charge against Nolan was dropped.

Alvarez’s attorney, Anthony Goldstein, said he was appointed to represent Alvarez minutes before the hearing started on Tuesday and asked for the right to argue for a different bail in the future, after he reviews the case. He said there was no clear indication that prosecutors didn’t give Westmeyer all the details of the alleged crime before he ordered the $55,000 bail.

“We’re only assuming that Judge Westmeyer didn’t get the full picture, and I don’t think that’s a fair assumption at the expense of my client,” Goldstein said.

He declined to comment on the case following Tuesday’s hearing.

Giordani said Alvarez has a criminal history dating back to 2011, when she was convicted of a misdemeanor battery charge. She has since pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor petit larceny charge, gross misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit assault and conspiracy to possess a stolen vehicle, and felony counts of burglary and unlawfully taking a vehicle, according to court records.

She is also currently facing a felony grand larceny of a motor vehicle charge in a separate case, court records show.

Letizia noted that Alvarez had failed to come to court seven times in the past. She said that Alvarez and Alvarado were “a danger to everyone” during the alleged crimes.

“They were frankly lucky that only one person was hit, they could have wreaked havoc on so many individuals and ruined a lot of lives that day,” Letizia said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.