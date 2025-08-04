102°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Judge sentences former Las Vegas police sergeant to prison, sex offender registry

Kevin Menon, a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant, is led into a courtroom durin ...
Kevin Menon, a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant, is led into a courtroom during his post-superseding indictment arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, April 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Christian Lentz, who pleaded guilty to a hate crime attack, appears in court at the Regional Ju ...
Las Vegas man sent to jail for hate crime attack on elderly neighbor
Manuel Ruiz, suspected in a livestreamed Strip shooting that left two dead, appears in court du ...
Suspect in killing of 2 on Las Vegas Strip pleads not guilty; trial set
(Getty Images)
Lawsuit says company refused to bill Medicaid for man hurt in Las Vegas crash
Manuel Ruiz, arrested in connection with the livestreamed killing of two people in front of the ...
Prosecutors to seek death for suspect in fatal Las Vegas Strip shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2025 - 1:22 pm
 

A judge sentenced a former Metropolitan Police Department official to spend years in prison Monday.

Sgt. Kevin Menon pleaded guilty May 28 to counts of oppression under color of office, subornation of perjury, battery on a protected person, possession of child sexual abuse material and capturing an image of the private area of another person.

District Judge Ronald Israel ordered Menon to serve a four- t0 10-year prison sentence, in line with his plea deal. He must also register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors accused Menon of illegally detaining people on the Strip, possessing hundreds of sexual images of young girls and installing cameras in bathroom vents that captured videos showing the genitalia and buttocks of his wife and sister-in-law, who said the recordings were consensual.

Menon, who was previously suspended, “separated” from Metro June 2, according to a department spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES