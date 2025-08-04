Judge sentences former Las Vegas police sergeant to prison, sex offender registry

He admitted to counts including oppression under color of office, possession of child sexual abuse material and capturing an image of the private area of another person.

Kevin Menon, a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant, is led into a courtroom during his post-superseding indictment arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, April 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge sentenced a former Metropolitan Police Department official to spend years in prison Monday.

Sgt. Kevin Menon pleaded guilty May 28 to counts of oppression under color of office, subornation of perjury, battery on a protected person, possession of child sexual abuse material and capturing an image of the private area of another person.

District Judge Ronald Israel ordered Menon to serve a four- t0 10-year prison sentence, in line with his plea deal. He must also register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors accused Menon of illegally detaining people on the Strip, possessing hundreds of sexual images of young girls and installing cameras in bathroom vents that captured videos showing the genitalia and buttocks of his wife and sister-in-law, who said the recordings were consensual.

Menon, who was previously suspended, “separated” from Metro June 2, according to a department spokesperson.

