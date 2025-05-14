76°F
Judge sentences man in viral road rage video to jail

A man who committed a road rage incident that became a viral video was sentenced to seven months in jail Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after pleading guilty to a count of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2025 - 1:26 pm
 

A man who committed a road rage incident that became a viral video was sentenced to seven months in jail Wednesday after pleading guilty to a count of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

Jose Soriano, 43, was arrested in Virginia in October and extradited to Las Vegas. A video of the June incident showed a man attacking a woman on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway and police asked for help identifying the suspect.

Soriano previously faced three counts of battery and one count each of coercion with force or threat of force and destroy property of another, $250-$5,000, and robbery.

District Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells’ sentence followed the terms of an April plea agreement.

Soriano declined to address the court during a brief hearing. Chief Deputy Public Defender Layla Medina said after the hearing that there was no positive identification of Soriano as the suspect. Authorities relied on a license plate reader, she said, and assumed that the person the car was registered to was the driver.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

