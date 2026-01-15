Judge sentences man to prison for killing behind rental car office

Frederick Blanche pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges in December and agreed to a long sentence.

Frederick Blanche, who killed Gina Martin behind a rental car shop and pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder charges, addresses the court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge ordered decades in prison Thursday for a man who killed a woman in a 2024 shooting behind a Las Vegas rental car office.

District Judge Tierra Jones ruled that Frederick Blanche, 38, will serve a sentence of 24 years to life in prison.

Blanche pleaded guilty in December to a count of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and a count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon for the shooting that killed Gina Martin, 36, and wounded Brian Marshall in Aug. 2024 behind an Avis office at 4632 W. Sahara Avenue.

As part of the plea deal, Blanche and prosecutors agreed to the sentence that he received.

Johnny Martin Jr., the victim’s father, said Blanche had damaged his family irreparably.

“I’ll probably be angry for awhile,” he told the judge.

Blanche apologized.

“I wish I could take it back every day,” he said.

Martin’s sister-in-law Tatiana Mendoza said Martin worked since she was 16-years-old to help her family, including her son, parents and brother.

“She was always a light,” Mendoza said. “She was always hope.”

“This family is broken,” she repeated over and over.

Martin’s friends and brother, Sean Martin, previously said Blanche was obsessed with her. Gina Martin and Marshall were dating, he said.

He said Blanche bought her a ring, but that the two weren’t engaged.

“He had stronger feelings for my sister than she did for him,” he said.

According to police, Blanche and Marshall also knew each other while they were in prison between 2009 and 2013.

“It’s a tragedy,” said defense attorney Tony Abbatangelo after court. “Everybody loses,” he added.

Sean Martin spoke about the unfairness of the crime after the hearing.

Blanche’s family can still visit, he said, but he will never hear his sister’s voice again.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.