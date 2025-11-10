Judge set to sentence drunken driver who killed Arbor View senior

The case contributed to a push for harsher DUI penalties and drew public attention to the issue of traffic safety near schools.

A judge is expected to order a sentence Monday for a drunken driver who killed an Arbor View High School senior.

Keenan Jackson, 37, pleaded guilty in October to a count of DUI resulting in death for the May crash in a crosswalk near the school’s entrance that killed 18-year-old McKenzie Scott.

The case contributed to a push for harsher DUI penalties in Nevada and drew public attention to the issue of traffic safety near Clark County School District schools.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson previously said his office would argue for the maximum penalty, an eight- to 20-year prison sentence.

Police have said Jackson’s blood alcohol concentration was nearly four times the legal limit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

