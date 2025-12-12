Judge sets $150K bail for Metro officer accused of domestic violence

The officer is accused of kidnapping, pointing a gun at and strangling his wife, who also works for the police department.

Philippe Dinh, a Metropolitan Police officer facing kidnapping and domestic violence charges, sits with his attorney Charles Goodwin for an arrest warrant return hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A judge ordered $150,000 bail Thursday for a Las Vegas police officer accused of kidnapping, pointing a gun at and strangling his wife.

Philippe Dinh, 31, faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, coercion constituting domestic violence, battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation and assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence.

The victim listed for each charge is Dinh’s wife, who works at the Metropolitan Police Department’s crime scene analyst lab, according to an arrest report.

Metro said a person with the name of Dinh’s wife is a senior crime scene analyst. The department has said Dinh was placed on paid administrative leave. Dinh, a Metro employee since 2021, was one of three officers who fatally shot a knife-wielding man in 2023.

The charges against him come weeks after fellow Metro officer Chandler Pike was accused of strangling and slapping his girlfriend, also a police officer.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Nancy Bernstein ordered that in addition to the monetary bail, Dinh will be on high-level electronic monitoring and have no contact with the victim. There must be no weapons in the house where he’ll stay if he posts bail, she added.

Defense attorney Charles Goodwin said the evidence against Dinh seemed to only be his wife’s word. Dinh owns a house, has support from family and friends and has no criminal record. Goodwin asked for $25,000 bail.

“This is an individual of good moral character, in good standing in the community,” said the lawyer.

After court, Goodwin said there’s extensive evidence that has not yet come out and maintained his client’s innocence.

Prosecutor Laura Rose requested $750,000 bail with house arrest and argued that there was evidence beyond “just her words” and a high likelihood Dinh would be convicted. She said she was concerned for the victim’s safety.

“The tactics that have been used throughout the course of this relationship makes this literally the epitome of a domestic violence case,” she said.

According to a police report, Dinh’s wife texted a coworker on Dec. 8 that Dinh hurt her and would not allow her to leave their house. Dinh’s wife received a call from her supervisor to check on her and answered it, even though Dinh told her not to, the report said.

Dinh’s wife then drove to Metro’s crime scene analyst lab and told her boss that she was a victim of domestic violence, according to police. Investigators responded and police documented contusions or bruises and redness on her body.

She told them that her husband had been abusive throughout their relationship, the report said.

The report indicates that Dinh’s wife told police that she and her husband started dating at the beginning of 2023 and married in 2024.

She said “Philippe’s initial treatment of her was ‘love bombing’ and quickly turned to physical violence the month they moved in together,” according to Metro.

She was shorter and weighed 95 pounds, while her husband weighed about 200 pounds, the report said. She had also undergone back surgeries “and had limited ability to fight back physically against Philippe,” police noted.

“She lived in constant fear of physical violence from Philippe,” Metro alleged.

She told police of “Philippe’s constant demand that he had to be admired, well-liked, and not embarrassed,” the 12-page report stated.

“She started to believe Philippe’s berating of her character because he told her even her own family did not like her and that she was ‘Crazy,’ and no one would believe her stories,” the report continued.

Dinh’s wife described “many domestic violence incidents” between her and her husband from 2023 to December 2025, the report said.

Those incidents included Dinh slamming a door on his wife’s head, threatening to shoot himself, preventing his wife from leaving, pointing a gun at his wife and pushing the muzzle into her cheek, according to claims in the document.

Police alleged that Dinh often took away his wife’s electronic devices and “deleted evidence of his crimes.” He’d take away her wallet, driver’s license and passport “so she could not drive or leave him,” the report asserted.

The report also includes allegations of animal abuse. Dinh’s wife made him give up a dog “because he liked to punch the dog to the point that it bled,” police said.

Metro said Dinh shared an iPhone note with his wife last year that “ultimately described all the methods Philippe used to hurt or abuse” her.

Police indicated that the note included items like “There will be no unwanted touching or any physical injury once so ever,” “We will be able to leave and go throughout the house regardless of fighting or not” and “As far as abuse, we are on record that everything will be reported. (His wife) will not be Phil’s safe place anymore and will not protect him.”

Goodwin questioned who wrote what portions of the shared note. “Having this shared note doesn’t really establish anything,” he said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.