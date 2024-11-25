Judge sets $1M bail for suspect accused of breaking into Brandon Durham’s home

A Las Vegas judge set a $1 million bail for Alejandra Boudreaux, who was accused of breaking into Brandon Durham’s home before police responded, shooting and killing Durham.

Alejandra Boudreaux, accused in a home invasion in which police shot and killed the homeowner, is shielded from news cameras at her initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Boudreaux, who was removed from the courtroom before her hearing, had set bail at $1 million. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family members of Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed by police after reporting a home invasion, react in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, during a hearing for Alejandra Boudreaux, who accused in the home invasion. Watching from left are sister Diane Wright, domestic partner Rachel Gore, friend Steve Cowan, mother Lenore De Jesus and niece Jada Durham. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson presides in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, during a hearing for Alejandra Boudreaux, who accused in a home invasion in which police shot and killed the homeowner. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family members of Brandon Durham, who was shot and killed by police after reporting a home invasion, react in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, during a hearing for Alejandra Boudreaux, who accused in the home invasion. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alejandra Boudreaux, accused in a home invasion in which police shot and killed the homeowner, is shielded from news cameras by her public defender Lauria Lynch-German at her initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Boudreaux, who was removed from the courtroom before her hearing, had set bail at $1 million. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas judge set a $1 million bail on Monday for the suspect in an alleged home invasion that led to police shooting and killing the homeowner.

Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, is charged with home invasion, assault constituting domestic violence, child abuse and disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, court records show. Earlier this month, 43-year-old Brandon Durham had called 911 to report that Boudreaux had broken into his house, but when police arrived, Metropolitan Police Department officer Alexander Bookman shot and killed Durham.

Body camera footage that has been released by Metro showed Bookman, 26, walking into the house and finding Durham, who was in his underwear, struggling with Boudreaux over a knife. Bookman yelled “drop the knife” and then immediately opened fire, stepping forward and continuing to shoot Durham as he fell to the ground, the video showed. Police said Bookman fired his gun six times.

Police records show that just over 24 hours before the shooting, Durham had called police to trespass a “house guest.” Bookman responded to that call, records show.

The person’s name was redacted in dispatch audio released by police, but is referred to as “Marie” on the computer-aided dispatch report. Marie is Alejandra Boudreaux’s middle name, court records show.

Boudreaux was briefly in the courtroom on Monday until marshals led her out of the room. Defense attorney Lauria Lynch-German told the judge that Boudreaux declined to be present for the hearing.

Prosecutors argued for the judge to set bail at $1 million, knowing that Boudreaux likely could not afford to post the required percentage of bail to a bondsman. Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said Boudreaux is a threat to the community and has “gone to extreme measure” in an attempt to die by suicide.

“The defendant made the conscious and deliberate decision to commit suicide by cop,” Giordani said when describing the home invasion.

According to a police report, Boudreaux told police she had a casual sexual relationship with Durham, and grew angry with him before the shooting over a canceled airplane ticket. Boudreaux went to confront Durham at his house, and “decided that she was going to die,” according to the report.

Boudreaux wanted to be shot by police, and intentionally grabbed knives “to commit suicide by law enforcement in front of Durham after threatening him,” according to the report.

Lynch-German argued in court on Monday that Boudreaux is not financially able to flee the jurisdiction.

“A million-dollar bail is ridiculous,” Lynch-German told the judge.

She also questioned Boudreaux’s mental health since the shooting.

“I think that we are dealing with someone who, based on my limited time with her, is not processing what is happening to her in any meaningful, intelligent way,” Lynch-German said.

If you are thinking about suicide, or are worried about a loved one or friend, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

