Judge sets bail for Henderson teacher charged with kidnapping

A judge set bail at $5,000 on Tuesday for a Clark County School District teacher accused of exchanging “inappropriate messages” with a student.

Breanna Hernandez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Breanna Hernandez, 27, faces two counts each of first-degree kidnapping, lewdness with a minor and luring a minor with a computer for a sexual act.

Hernandez taught at Henderson’s Basic High School, 400 Palo Verde Drive, and has been assigned to home since November, when school police began investigating the messages, district officials said. She was hired by the school district in 2015.

A prosecutor said Hernandez took the student to her home “on multiple occasions.”

Her attorney, Richard Tanasi, said Hernandez is on administrative leave from the school district. He argued that she is not a danger to the community. He pointed to family support and said she surrendered to authorities on Monday.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman also ordered Hernandez to have no contact with the victim.

