Judge severs battery cases of Tupac killing suspect, another inmate

Both are accused of striking each other during a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. Both also face murder charges.

Duane Davis, facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, listens to his attorney Carl Arnold during his court appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis was indicted on charges of battery by a prisoner and challenging someone to fight for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Duane Davis, facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, talks to his attorney Carl Arnold during his court appearance at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis was indicted on charges of battery by a prisoner and challenging someone to fight for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Duane Davis, left, facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, and Rochlon Hamilton appear in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis and Hamilton, who both are accused of striking the other, were indicted for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Judge Nadia Krall preside over a hearing for Duane Davis, facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, and Rochlon Hamilton at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis and Hamilton, who both are accused of striking the other, were indicted for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rochlon Hamilton appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Hamilton was indicted on charges of battery by a prisoner and challenging someone to fight for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Judge Nadia Krall preside over a hearing for Duane Davis, facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, and Rochlon Hamilton at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis and Hamilton, who both are accused of striking the other, were indicted for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Judge Nadia Krall listens as Marc DiGiacomo, a prosecutor, addresses the court during a hearing for Duane Davis, facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, and Rochlon Hamilton at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis and Hamilton, who both are accused of striking the other, were indicted for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rochlon Hamilton, left, listens to Chief Deputy Public Defender Anna Clark, during his appearance in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Hamilton is accused in a Dec. 23 altercation with Dean Davis, who is facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Duane Davis, left, facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, and Rochlon Hamilton appear in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis and Hamilton, who both are accused of striking the other, were indicted for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Duane Davis, left, facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996, and Rochlon Hamilton appear in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. Davis and Hamilton, who both are accused of striking the other, were indicted for a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Citing public attention, a judge ruled Tuesday that she would separate the battery cases of the man alleged to have orchestrated hip hop icon Tupac Shakur’s killing and another inmate.

Rochlon Hamilton, 53, and Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 61, were indicted in February on counts of battery by a prisoner and challenging someone to a fight.

Both are accused of striking each other during a Dec. 23 altercation at the Clark County Detention Center. Both also face murder charges.

Hamilton has been accused of stabbing a homeless man to death in 2023. Prosecutors have alleged that Davis, who was reportedly a member of the South Side Crips, organized the shooting death of Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 as retaliation for a fight involving Shakur and his nephew.

District Judge Nadia Krall said Davis’ “notoriety” was an issue in the case and noted that media were present in court because of him.

“Here, the public has dubbed Mr. Davis ‘Tupac’s killer’ even though he hasn’t actually been convicted yet,” said Krall, who granted a motion by Hamilton’s public defender, Erica Webb, to sever the cases.

The judge ruled that Davis’ high profile meant “spill over prejudice” for Hamilton.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo suggested Davis’ notoriety could benefit Hamilton.

“They believe he’s Tupac’s killer, the jury, then they believe he’s the initial aggressor,” he said.

Krall disagreed.

“The logical fallacy of that argument is that it would not be a reliable judgment, because you’re saying the jury is going to ignore the facts and then therefore acquit Mr. Hamilton because he was attacked by Tupac’s killer,” she said.

She added that jurors could also judge the defendants by their association.

Chief Deputy Public Defender Anna Clark argued earlier in the hearing that the defendants would have defenses antagonistic to each other.

DiGiacomo said there was no legal basis to sever the cases of Davis and Hamilton because whether jurors believed Davis or Hamilton acted in self defense, they would still be deciding which one was the original aggressor.

Krall previously granted a petition to dismiss the challenge to a fight charge for Hamilton, according to court records.

Davis’ battery trial is scheduled to start April 8. Hamilton’s is set for Oct. 27.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com.