Judge to begin hearing testimony related to deadly Alpine fire

A preliminary hearing will begin Tuesday afternoon in the involuntary manslaughter case against the landlord and property manager of the Alpine Motel Apartments.

In this Aug. 4, 2020, file photo, Malinda Mier, left, the co-defendant in the Alpine Apartments fire case, leaves the courtroom with her attorney Kristina Wildeveld after a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In this Aug. 3, file photo, Adolfo Orozco, owner of the Alpine Apartments, charged with six counts of involuntary manslaughter, leaves the courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

This Aug. 11, 2020, file photo shows an exterior view of Alpine Motel Apartments, where six people died in a fire last December, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

At the conclusion of the hearing, which is expected to last several days, Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman will decide whether there is enough evidence for the owner, Adolfo Orozco, and property manager Malinda Mier to stand trial. Both defendants are out of custody after posting bail.

The pre-dawn fire at 213 N. Ninth St., an aging 41-unit building constructed in 1972 in downtown Las Vegas, left six people dead, 13 more injured and dozens displaced the week before Christmas. When firefighters arrived, authorities have said, they found residents jumping and dangling from windows on the second and third floors.

Orozco and Mier were charged on July 30 with six counts of manslaughter — one count for each victim — and 15 counts of performance of an act or neglect of duty in disregard of safety resulting in substantial bodily harm or death.

Residents have told investigators that the building did not have heat and that tenants often used their stoves for warmth in the colder months. Ultimately, the fire was traced to a stove in a first-floor unit, according to prosecutors.

During a bail hearing this month, Zimmerman told Orozco, “The biggest danger the community faces from you is any tenant who rents a property from you. There’s no question that there’s issues of habitability and safety on your properties.”

Orozco also faces four counts of preventing or dissuading a witness or victim from reporting a crime with the use of a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors have said that following the Dec. 21 fire, Orozco threatened the apartment’s live-in building manager and his fiancee and tried to persuade them not to talk to detectives “by brandishing a modified AK-47 style assault rifle and offering money” for them to leave town.

While Mier, 40, did not have an ownership stake in the Alpine apartments, the woman has said she ran a property management company for Orozco.

During the investigation into the fire, authorities uncovered more than 40 potential fire code violations, including a rear exit door that had been bolted shut.

Cynthia Mikell, one of the victims, lived in unit No. 13 on the ground floor — the unit closest to the rear exit. According to her family, Mikell, who was 61 and used a walker to get around, was trapped inside by the bolted door. Her body was later found in the hallway near the rear exit.

Documents obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal from city officials in the weeks after the fire revealed that the Alpine had not been inspected by the Las Vegas Fire Department for nearly three years, between April 2013 and March 2016.

The documents also detailed a history of fire code violations dating to 2006, including fire doors not closing properly, security bars in sleeping areas not equipped with an emergency release, and daisy-chaining extension cords and surge protectors.

