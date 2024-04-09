52°F
Judge to hear arguments in reporter’s killing

Robert Telles appears at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Robert Telles, a former Clark County Public Administrator, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, is escorted out of a courtroom after a hearing on Telles' trial resetting and Jeff German's devices at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

The former elected official awaiting trial in the slaying of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German is due in court again on Tuesday.

Robert Telles, the ousted Clark County public administrator, is scheduled for trial on a murder charge in August.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of fatally stabbing German, 69, in September 2022 over articles the reporter had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official. Last month, Telles’ murder trial was postponed after prosecutors argued they want access to information on German’s personal devices, which were seized by police after he was killed.

The Review-Journal entered a lengthy legal fight to prevent officials from searching German’s devices, which culminated in the Nevada Supreme Court ruling in October that the state’s shield law, which protects journalists from forcibly revealing sources, continues to apply to German’s devices after his death.

Telles has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, and has alleged he was framed for German’s murder. Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including his DNA that was discovered underneath German’s fingernails.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

