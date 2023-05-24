Judge to hear arguments over search of slain RJ reporter’s devices — WATCH LIVE

Attorneys are expected to appear for a hearing on a proposed protocol for police and prosecutors to search through the personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.

Ashley Kissinger, addresses the court as Joel Tasca, left, both representing the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and District Judge Michelle Leavitt, right, look on during a hearing on the search protocol for the Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German's devices at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Then-Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Attorneys for the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Metropolitan Police Department are expected to appear in court Wednesday for a hearing on a proposed protocol for police and prosecutors to search through the personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.

Prosecutors have accused former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles of fatally stabbing German outside his home in September over articles he had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

After German was killed, police seized personal devices from his home and body. The Review-Journal has been fighting to prevent officials from searching the devices, which may contain information about his confidential sources, including sources who may work for Metro or the Clark County district attorney’s office.

On Monday, the newspaper filed court documents opposing a proposed protocol from District Judge Michelle Leavitt. The drafted order called for the devices to be searched by two Metro detectives and the two prosecutors on the case, mimicking the most recent proposed order from Metro.

The newspaper has argued that the information on German’s devices is protected by the First Amendment and Nevada’s shield law. A proposed protocol from the Review-Journal calls for the devices to first be searched by third parties serving as hearing masters, who would determine which information is covered by search warrants issued in the investigation into German’s killing.

