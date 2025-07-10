Judge tosses murder case against woman accused of killing husband

Rita Colon, who was arrested in Peru in 2017, still faces a murder charge in a second killing.

Las Vegas teen accused of killing former police chief pleads not guilty in jail battery case

Suspect in fatal shooting at Pahrump park appears in court before extradition

Rita Colon, the suspect in the 2016 slaying of former UNLV professor Leroy Pelton, appears in Henderson court on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A judge dismissed one of two murder cases Thursday against a woman accused of killing her husband and then, more than a decade later, her boyfriend.

Rita Colon, 50, was suspected of killing her husband, Edwin Colon, in 2005. In a separate case, she faces a murder charge in the 2016 killing of Leroy Pelton, a former UNLV professor who police have said was Rita Colon’s teacher and boyfriend.

The woman appeared Thursday before District Judge Tierra Jones, who decided to dismiss the earlier case “without prejudice,” meaning that prosecutors can refile charges at a later date.

In 2017, Rita Colon was arrested in Peru, where authorities said she fled after stabbing Pelton.

After learning of her arrest, her former brother-in-law, Luis Colon, contacted Las Vegas investigators about the death of his brother, Edwin Colon, who died in February 2005 from a stab wound to the neck.

According to Luis Colon, their family never believed that Edwin Colon killed himself, even after his death was ruled a suicide. Investigators then re-examined the case, and the Clark County coroner’s office changed Edwin Colon’s manner of death from suicide to “undetermined.”

In 2019, Rita Colon was extradited and also charged with her former husband’s murder.

Since then, the court has cited concerns regarding Rita Colon’s competency. However, court documents indicate that in 2023, the court declared her competent to stand trial.

Though Jones dismissed Rita Colon’s case concerning her husband’s slaying, she noted that the other case still “remains” and is expected to go to trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.