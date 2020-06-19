85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Courts

Judge vacates convictions of woman who hit, killed 6 teens in 2000

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2020 - 7:38 am
 
Updated June 19, 2020 - 9:28 am

A federal judge has vacated the convictions of Jessica Williams in the deaths of six Las Vegas Valley teens killed in an Interstate 15 median in 2000.

U.S. District Court Judge Kent Dawson partially granted a writ of habeus corpus filed on Williams’ behalf by Las Vegas attorney John Watkins of Pariente Law Firm.

“She is no longer under those convictions,” Watkins said Friday morning. “She is just like you and I at this time.”

The court vacated convictions on six counts of driving with a prohibited substance in the blood. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office has 30 days to decide whether it will retry Williams in the motor vehicle crash that took the lives of Scott Garner Jr., 14; Anthony T. Smith, 14; Jennifer Booth, 16; Alberto Puig, 16; Rebeccah Glicken, 15; and Maleyna Stoltzfus, 15.

The state would then have 120 days to try Williams under Dawson’s order.

Williams was paroled in October.

“I’ve been fighting this case ever since I had it and it has finally culminated with Judge Dawson’s elaborate and well-reasoned opinion that Jessica was not given fair notice because of the way the Supreme Court and the District Court instructed as to the prohibited substance,” Watkins said.

Retrial sought

Scott Garner, whose son was killed in the incident, said he was disappointed by the ruling and urged Clark County prosecutors to retry Williams.

“It’s amazing how someone can get away with killing people,” Garner said by phone early Friday, adding he believes Williams should be retried, convicted and “have her finish out her sentence.”

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Williams’ case is widely viewed as one of the most devastating pedestrian crashes in Nevada history.

Williams, just 20 at the time, was driving a van that swept across an Interstate 15 median north of Las Vegas and struck the teens. Prosecutors said Williams had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash, earning her a sentence of 18 to 48 years in prison.

Williams, who was 40 as of March, told the Review-Journal in a recent interview that she fell asleep at the wheel and is forever tormented by the suffering her actions caused.

“I never wanted to hurt anybody,” Williams said. “I don’t ever want to cause (the families of the victims) any more pain. I wish I could take everything back. I wish I could undo it all, but I don’t know how. I am so sorry.”

She could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The teens were participating in a Clark County youth services program that put them in the middle of a busy interstate. They were picking up trash as restitution for misdemeanors such as curfew violations, theft or shoplifting.

$3.25 million lawsuit settled

The youth work crew was given no safety equipment, and the supervisor of the crew was never given safety instructions to follow. Regulators fined Clark County for ignoring government safety regulations. The county eventually settled a civil lawsuit filed by the victims’ families for more than $3.25 million.

Williams told the newspaper she doesn’t blame the county for the kids being in the interstate. She blames herself for driving tired and falling asleep at the wheel.

“People try to say to me, ‘Well, it was only partially your fault. They shouldn’t have been out there,’” Williams said. “Well, I don’t care. That sounds great and thank you for trying to make me feel better, but it was still my hands on the steering wheel. It doesn’t matter.”

The writ was partially granted on the argument that Williams “was denied due process of law in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment” and that law as written at the time of the crash “did not give fair warning that the presence of an inactive ingredient of marijuana, marijuana metabolite, in her bloodstream, would bring her within the terms of the statutes.”

Watkins said the definition of a prohibited substance in the law Williams was convicted of required “it had to be a Schedule 1 or Schedule 2 drug.”

“The metabolite was not a schedule 1 or schedule 2 drug,” Watkins said. “It was nothing. So we don’t know whether the jury found her guilty of the THC or metabolite.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada businesses get more than 600 coronavirus-related complaints
Nevada businesses get more than 600 coronavirus-related complaints
2
Arizona casinos’ virus safety plan mirrored Las Vegas casinos’; now they’re closed
Arizona casinos’ virus safety plan mirrored Las Vegas casinos’; now they’re closed
3
Control Board requires masks at casino table games in Nevada
Control Board requires masks at casino table games in Nevada
4
Positive test at Mayfair Supper Club 1st of many on Strip, experts predict
Positive test at Mayfair Supper Club 1st of many on Strip, experts predict
5
UPDATING: Hotel-casino deals for Las Vegas locals
UPDATING: Hotel-casino deals for Las Vegas locals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Police investigate shooting in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the Desert Shores community, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, on Thursday, April 9, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pahrump man accused of killing roommate in fight over drugs - VIDEO
A Pahrump man was arrested Saturday after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said he killed his roommate during a fight over drugs. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas Strip hotels to honor slain trooper Thursday night - VIDEO
A tribute to honor the life of slain Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Jenkins is scheduled for Thursday night on the Strip. (James Schaeffer and Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek help in identifying central valley robbery suspect - VIDEO
(LVMPD)
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide
Las Vegas police investigate an apparent murder-suicide in the 3900 block of Chasing Heart Way on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slain NHP trooper escorted by hundreds of police cars to coroner’s office - VIDEO
Law enforcement vehicles escorted Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins’ body as it was driven to the Clark County coroner’s office Friday night. (James Schaeffer and Le'Andre Fox / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigating after man found shot on street in Henderson - VIDEO
A 22-year-old man was found shot to death on a residential street in Henderson on Friday afternoon, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol Fatal Shooting of Trooper - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol press conference on the incident involving a trooper who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Las Vegas police investigate after man's body found in park - VIDEO
Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a possible homicide at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Clark County sheriff, DA talk about crime during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
The latest on crime and police response during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the takeaways from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. (Renee Summerour and MIchael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Andrew Lynam, left, William Loomis, Stephen Parshall (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Alleged boogaloo members ordered detained in federal custody
By / RJ

Following initial hearings, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe concluded that Stephen Parshall and William Loomis were dangers to the Las Vegas community. The two are suspects in what authorities say was a plot to cause violence at Black Lives Matter protests.