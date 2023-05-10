Judge yet to rule on protocol to search slain reporter’s devices

A Las Vegas judge has not decided how officials may search through the personal devices of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appeared in court on Wednesday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, reacts after receiving court documents during a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

District Judge Michelle Leavitt speaks to former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, during his status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Christian Matthew, representing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, addresses the court as former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, center, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, and Christopher Hamner, a prosecutor, look on during a hearing on the search protocol for Jeff German's devices at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, addresses the court during a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, addresses the court during a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Ashley Kissinger, addresses the court as Joel Tasca, left, both representing the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and District Judge Michelle Leavitt, right, look on during a hearing on the search protocol for the Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German's devices at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, appears in court during a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, is escorted out of the courtroom after a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Joel Tasca, left, and Ashley Kissinger, attorneys representing the Las Vegas Review-Journal, prepare to leave the courtroom as Christian Matthew, right, representing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, looks on after District Judge Michelle Leavitt heard arguments on the search protocol for the Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German's devices at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Ashley Kissinger, addresses the court as Joel Tasca, left, both representing the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and District Judge Michelle Leavitt, right, look on during a hearing on the search protocol for the Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German's devices at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

David Chesnoff, left, speaks to Ashley Kissinger, both attorneys representing the Las Vegas Review-Journal, as District Judge Michelle Leavitt, right, looks on during a hearing on the search protocol for the Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German's devices at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Las Vegas judge has not decided how officials may search through the personal devices of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who prosecutors have said fatally stabbed German outside his home in September, appeared in court Wednesday in front of District Judge Michelle Leavitt. Telles, an attorney who is representing himself against a murder charge, is accused of killing German over articles the longtime Vegas reporter had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official.

Two weeks ago, Leavitt indicated she might make a ruling by Wednesday’s court date indicating how officials can search through German’s personal devices, which were seized by police after his killing.

The Review-Journal has been fighting to prevent officials from searching through the devices, which may contain information about confidential sources, and which the newspaper has argued is protected by Nevada’s shield law.

But instead of making a ruling on Wednesday, Leavitt said she would distribute a draft of a search protocol, and give the Review-Journal, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County district attorney’s office and Telles the chance to “make any objections.”

In court documents filed last week, Telles agreed to the Review-Journal’s proposed protocol for searching the devices, which would require that the information first be reviewed by third parties serving as hearing masters.

The Review-Journal’s protocol calls for German’s devices to be turned over to the special masters, who would determine which information is covered by search warrants issued in the investigation into German’s killing. The special masters would then allow a representative from the Review-Journal to determine what information is protected under Nevada’s shield law or the First Amendment.

The protocol also called for any parties to be able to dispute which information is privileged.

Metro opposed the proposed protocol in court documents filed Tuesday. The department has previously called for two detectives, the two prosecutors on the case and an investigator working for Telles to review the devices and “preserve confidentiality,” but a protocol proposed by Metro in Tuesday’s court documents no longer calls for Telles’ investigator to review the information.

Police and the district attorney’s office have previously argued to review the information on German’s devices in order to preserve Telles’ constitutional rights and prevent him from raising the issue in a potential appeal.

Matthew Christian, an attorney representing the police department, repeated arguments Wednesday that the Review-Journal has no right to the information on German’s personal devices.

“The basic argument is the same, we didn’t take anything from the RJ, we took things from the victim of a homicide,” he said. “The reporter’s privilege was, is, and always will be personal. It’s not the RJ’s devices, it’s not their property, they’re intervening in this matter when they have no standing to do so.”

The newspaper has argued that German was reporting and producing product for the Review-Journal while working on his personal computers and cellphone. Attorney Ashley Kissinger, who represents the newspaper, argued Wednesday that the privileged journalistic information is “an order of magnitude stronger” than even attorney-client privileged information.

“It actually rises from public policy,” she said. “The public policy in protecting a free press — a free press’s ability to uncover corruption and wrongdoing, and provide information on matters of public concern.”

Also on Wednesday, Telles again argued for prosecutors to release more information about the investigation into German’s killing, which he said will prove police misconduct against him. Telles has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and has claimed that what prosecutors have called “overwhelming evidence” against him was planted at his home.

“The bottom line is we have provided and turned over everything that is in our possession that we can right now under the auspices of these rules,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner said. “And until we get a protocol in place, some of these other things are not going to be produced, and that’s just the reality of it.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.